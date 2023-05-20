‘The Brady Bunch’ Cast, Then and Now

More than 50 years ago, a lovely lady and a man named Brady fell in love and got married. The result was The Brady Bunch, the beloved 1970s sitcom about a big blended family. The show aired for five seasons on ABC and earned a second life in syndication. In the process, it made stars of its cast, including Eve Plumb as put-upon middle sister Jan Brady and Barry Williams as oldest Brady son Greg. But what have Plumb, Willams, and the rest of the cast been up to since the show ended? Keep reading for an update on the surviving Brady Bunch cast members and what they’re doing now.

Maureen McCormick

Maureen McCormick | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images); Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Maureen McCormick played the eldest Brady family daughter Marcia in The Brady Bunch and several spinoffs and sequels, including The Brady Bunch Hour and A Very Brady Christmas. After The Brady Bunch ended, she appeared in episodes of TV shows such as Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, and Lou Grant. She also struggled with addiction but has been sober for more than three decades, she told ET in 2017. More recently, she competed on Dancing With the Stars and starred with her onscreen siblings in HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation.

Eve Plumb

Eve Plumb | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” Plumb’s Jan Brady constantly felt overshadowed by her big sister. After The Brady Bunch was canceled in 1974, she starred in the made-for-TV movie Dawn: Portrait of a Teenage Runaway and in a television adaptation of Little Women. Her film roles include Nowhere and Blue Ruin. In recent years, she’s appeared in Army Wives, Blue Bloods, Crashing, and Bull. She’s also a painter whose work is available at several galleries around the U.S.

Susan Olsen

Susan Olsen | CBS via Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Curly-haired Cindy Brady was portrayed by Susan Olsen, who was just seven years old when she landed the part of the youngest Brady sibling. She played the character in multiple spinoffs and sequels, including The Brady Brides, and also appeared with several of her Brady Bunch co-stars in the 2021 Lifetime holiday movie Blending Christmas. She’s also worked as a talk radio host and wrote a coffee table book about the widely panned Brady Bunch variety show.

Barry Williams

Barry Williams | CBS via Getty Images; Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Williams played Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch. After the show was canceled, he acted on stage in various musical theater productions and appeared in episodes of shows such as General Hospital, Three’s Company, and Murder, She Wrote. He also wrote a memoir, Growing Up Brady: I Was a Teenage Greg. As of 2021, he was married with two children and living in Branson, Missouri, according to Closer Weekly. In 2022, he performed with his Brady brothers on The Masked Singer.

Christopher Knight

Christopher Knight | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Princess Cruises

Christopher Knight played middle son Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch. But after the series ended he turned away from a career in show business, at least for a while. He had a successful career in the tech industry and later launched a home furnishings line, Christopher Knight Home. In the mid-2000s, he found himself back in the public eye in a big way when he signed on for season 4 of VH1’s The Surreal Life. On that show, he met his future wife, America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry. They married in 2006 and separated in 2011. He’s now married to his fourth wife, Cara Kokenes.

Mike Lookinland

Mike Lookinland | CBS via Getty Images; Jerod Harris/FilmMagic

Bobby Brady actor Mike Lookinland continued to pursue a career in Hollywood after The Brady Bunch ended, but mostly behind the scenes. He worked as a camera technician for two decades on projects such as the 1994’s The Stand and the 2000 movie The Way of the Gun. Today, he lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, where he has a business making concrete countertops.

These ‘Brady Bunch’ cast members have died

Unfortunately, a number of Brady Bunch cast members have died since the show ended.

Robert Reed, had previously starred in the legal drama The Defenders before signing on to play Brady Bunch dad Mike Brady. His other notable TV roles include Mannix and Nurse, as well as the miniseries Roots. Reed died in 1992 at age 59. Initially, the cause of death was reported to be cancer. Later, it was revealed he was also HIV+, which contributed to his death.

Mike Brady (Robert Reed) and Carol Brady (Florence Henderson) in ‘The Brady Bunch’ | ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Florence Henderson’s portrayal of Carol Brady made her one of the most beloved moms in TV history. She got her start on Broadway and went on to appear in many shows and movies both before and after The Brady Bunch. Henderson died in 2016 at age 82.

Ann B. Davis played the Brady family’s beloved housekeeper Alice Nelson. The Emmy-winning actor died in 2014 at age 88.

