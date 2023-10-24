After being spotted with Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater, Mauricio Umansky posted that he is dedicating tonight’s dance to his estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

He shared on Instagram: “Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains,” he shared along with several photos.

“My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born, We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family. Some #BTS,” he added.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were holding hands after’Dancing With the Stars’?

Umansky posted the remarks after he was seen holding hands with Slater. They were spotted shortly after Umansky and Richards confirmed that they had separated. Slater seems to be taking up quite a bit of space on Umansky’s Instagram too. He’s posted several photos with his Dancing With the Stars dance partner in recent weeks. The last family photo alongside Richards was posted in August.

However, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple claimed to still be working on their marriage. Richards addressed seperation rumors in an Amazon Live. “You know, this has been very hard to do [because it’s] playing out with so many people having eyes on us and being in the public eye, but obviously we care about each other a lot,” she said via E! News.

She also said their children know they are loved. “Listen, they know that we all love each other,” she said. Adding, that “they’re old enough to understand that not everything is perfect all of the time and that’s okay and no matter what they’re loved.”

Does Kyle Richards support Mauricio Umansky on ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

Friend Melissa Gorga from The Real Housewives of New Jersey shared in the Instagram thread: “Beautifully said.” P.K. Kemsley added, “Love you both.” And Richards’ close friend Faye Resnick wrote, “Awe, love this.”

Despite the support, any Instagram support from Richards is nonexistant. She hasn’t posted about Umansky on Dancing With the Stars.

Richards was on the Dancing With the Stars set in September to cheer on Umansky.

“I will be there cheering Mauricio on with my girls. I feel like he’s gonna do great,” Richards told a fan during an Amazon Live (via Page Six). “He’s very excited. He’s really, really enjoying that, so I will be there cheering him on for sure.”