‘RHOBH’ star Kyle Richards marital status has been the subject of many rumors of late, and she is taking the time to clear up what she can.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards‘ marital status has recently been a subject of speculation. The rumors of a rift between Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, have been a hot topic since insiders reported a split between the longtime couple.

Kyle has broken her silence about the separation rumors and their significance, specifically addressing the intrigue around her missing wedding ring. With the latest season of RHOBH coming up, she hinted at what viewers can expect, saying, “You’ll understand when you see the season.”

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards | Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC

Kyle Richards opens up about her separation from Mauricio Umansky

Insiders recently broke the news that Kyle and Mauricio had split after almost three decades together. The shocking rumors came right as the cast and crew were wrapping up filming the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In response, the RHOBH couple confirmed that they were indeed dealing with marital difficulties. Via a joint post on Instagram, the pair moved to reassure their followers that there were no plans for divorce and stressed that no misdeeds had occurred.

They also kindly requested some personal space during this difficult time in their lives.

Yet, when photographers spotted Kyle in public sans her wedding band, the rumor mill went into overdrive. Kyle, however, insisted that these speculations held no truth.

The RHOBH star hinted in another social media post that all would become clear with the upcoming season’s release.

“You’ll understand when you see the season,” she stated. “But that is not because Mo and I have been having a hard time; that has nothing to do with why I didn’t have a ring on my finger.”

The ‘RHOBH’ star reveals why she was caught without her wedding ring

Regarding the mystery surrounding her absent wedding ring, Kyle took the opportunity to shed some light on the situation. She stated that it did not correlate with any estrangement from her husband, Mauricio, putting rest to those circulating rumors.

“You guys may know there was a picture of me without my ring on,” Kyle explained. “And people must assume now, ‘Oh, because Kyle and Maurcio have been going through a hard time, that’s why I didn’t have my ring on.’ And that is not why I didn’t have my ring on.”

Kyle instead attributed the missing ring to her newly adopted fitness routine. She confessed that she chose to leave her ring at home as she was hitting the gym to pump some iron.

The celebrity is not a fan of weightlifting with her wedding band in place, as it causes discomfort to her finger. This could be why she was observed sans ring while dropping off her daughter, Portia, at school.

That morning, Kyle was engaged in her workout and didn’t find a moment to slip her wedding band back on. This minor oversight unfortunately fed into more conjecture about her marital status, which she hopes will be rectified in the forthcoming season.

Kyle Richards says she ‘felt better’ after the separation news broke

The sigh of relief was palpable in Kyle’s household when word got out that she and her spouse, Mauricio, were experiencing some marital turbulence.

According to Us Magazine, the RHOBH star suggested that the pain of keeping silent about their relationship issues was worse than addressing them publicly.

“Actually, all [of us] — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories, and it was just getting out of control,” Kyle stated.

This revelation followed reports that the famous couple had indeed been living separate lives, albeit under the same roof. Sources further added that the couple has remained cordial as they navigate the path ahead.

While Richards and Umansky have kept mum about the specifics of their marital challenges, their fellow RHOBH co-star, Erika Jayne, recently teased some news. Echoing Kyle, Erika dropped a hint that audiences can expect this saga to unfold in the upcoming season of the popular Bravo series.

The new season of RHOBH is expected to premiere this fall.