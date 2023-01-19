Last July, FX announced the Sons of Anarchy follow-up series Mayans MC will return for season 5. This month, the show’s co-creator, Elgin James, confirmed that season 5 will mark the end of Mayans MC. Though the announcement comes as a shock for some fans, Mayans star JD Pardo reiterated that a lot of thought and collaboration went into making this decision.

Season 5 will be the end of ‘Mayans MC’

Back in 2022, Elgin James appeared at the Mayans MC panel at the 2022 Comic-Con. There he made the exciting announcement that the series had been renewed for season 5. “I can’t wait to see what we’re able to create together moving forward,” the showrunner stated, according to Deadline.

“And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen,” James continued.

Rev up those engines because the club is back for more. #MayansMC will return to @FXNetworks for a fifth season in 2023. pic.twitter.com/z9Erft7OUP — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) July 24, 2022

We now know that the fifth season also marks the end of Mayans MC. According to Variety, FX Content and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf made the announcement while opening the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour.

JD Pardo assures fans that ending the series was a collaborative decision

Mayans MC takes place in the same world as Sons of Anarchy but follows one of their rival gangs. Over the years, fans have come to know and love Ezekial (EZ) Reyes, his brother Angel, and the rest of the motorcycle gang.

Understandably, many fans are sad to see the series come to an end. However, JD Pardo, who plays EZ, assured fans that the announcement was a collaborative choice.

“This was a creative decision that we made together,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “I will address this with a little more thought when I get a moment. We are on set filming Season 5 right now. Can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store this season! Much love to you all!”

How long can EZ stay on top? pic.twitter.com/jTvual2X7i — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) December 26, 2022

In another Tweet, Pardo wrote, “I’ve been killed off of shows, had shows canceled, etc. This is different because the decision is ours. I have no regrets. I just have love and gratitude for the fans and the opportunity we were given.”

Where did ‘Mayans MC’ leave off?

Mayans MC left off on an ominous note. In the previous season, Coco and Manny died in the impending war with the Sons of Anarchy. After the bloodshed, EZ is chomping at the bit to go to war with the Sons, but Alvarez is hesitant.

Frustrated, EZ enacts the kill switch to oust Alvarez from his own club. However, instead of reinstating Bishop as the president, EZ takes a seat at the head of the table. Meanwhile, Creeper takes the fall for all of his club’s crimes by confessing to the police. There’s a lot of bloodshed to come in Mayans MC Season 5.

All episodes of Mayans MC are currently streaming on Hulu.