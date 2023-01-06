‘Mayor of Kingstown’: Everything We Know About Season 2 of Jeremy Renner’s Paramount+ Hit So Far

Mayor of Kingstown will soon return for season 2, and Paramount+ has just released the full trailer. The two-minute video shows that Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) is in the middle of chaos as he attempts to settle in as mayor. As the member of a powerful family, he’s trying to bring order to the city without a proper power structure — and facing numerous challenges along the way. Here’s everything we know about what’s coming in season 2 of Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown.

Derek Webster, Hugh Dillon, and Jeremy Renner in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 | Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Jeremy Renner stars in the gritty drama ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Mayor of Kingstown is the first series from Sheridan that is not related to Yellowstone and the Dutton family. Along with Hugh Dillon, Sheridan created the gritty drama that stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky. He’s an ex-convict who comes from a powerful family, and he serves as the “mayor” of a town where incarceration is the only business.

The suspenseful first season was filled with twists and turns — including the shocking move of killing off Kyle Chandler’s character in the very first episode. The season ended with a prison riot that will leave Mike with a big mess to clean up. He must deal with the fallout while trying to stop a war.

Everything we know so far about season 2

In the first season of Mayor of Kingstown, the series tackled major issues like mass incarceration, systemic racism, and corruption in local politics and business. And in season 2, they are going to kick things up another notch — the series will be taking on the issue of police brutality.

After the prison riot in season 1, the police are out of control and the prison is a mess. Everyone is being pushed to their breaking points, and Mike is the only one who can set up a system that will prevent it from happening again. To keep things under control, he’s willing to do whatever it takes.

The pressure is mounting for Mike, though, and he’s starting to buckle. According to the trailer, his police are using excessive force, violence is high both inside and outside of the prison, and he’s gonna have to make some risky decisions to clean things up.

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2 premieres in January 2023

Things appear to pick up right where they left off in season 1. Which means bad guy Milo (Aidan Gillen) — who escaped during the riot by disguising himself as a guard — is still at large.

Meanwhile, the riot caused Bunny’s (Tobi Bamtefa) drug business to take a hit. Mike is faced with angry prisoners, as well as cops who are ready to throw down. Stopping an all-out war from breaking out could prove to be an impossible challenge.

Mike is also dealing with Iris (Emma Laird), who is trying to recover from her season 1 trauma. It looks like their chances of getting their happy ending and escaping Kingstown for good are getting smaller by the day. There’s not even a guarantee that Mike can protect Iris from Milo. Will she get a tragic end in season 2?

Fans will find out when Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres January 15, 2023, on Paramount+.