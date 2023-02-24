Meet the Actor Who Plays Young John B. In ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3

Season 3 of Outer Banks doesn’t ignore the fact that Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford) is alive. Aside from Big John’s storyline in new episodes of the Netflix series, the actor also appears in flashbacks John B. (Chase Stokes) has from his childhood. As a result, many fans wonder who plays the young version of John B. Find out where else you’ve seen the actor besides Outer Banks.

Chase Stokes as John B, Charles Halford as Big John | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Nico Tirozzi plays Young John B. in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 flashbacks

Young John B. pops up frequently in flashbacks in Outer Banks Season 3. Actor Nico Tirozzi brings the character to life. Before his role in the Netflix series, Tirozzi played 8-year-old Clint in Apple TV+’s Spirited and Andrew Rancourt in the 2021 horror flick A Savannah Haunting.

At publication, the actor also has a few projects in post-production. According to IMDb, Tirozzi will appear in the upcoming Boys of Summer, Harvest Moon, and Savage Lands.

Penelope Lou plays Young Sarah Cameron

Like Big John, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) was presumed dead previously in Outer Banks. But the end of season 2 revealed the Cameron patriarch is alive. Without giving too much away, Ward appears in episodes of season 3. In one episode, he struggles with what he did to Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and has a flashback to her childhood.

Much like Young John B., many fans are curious to know who plays Young Sarah Cameron. Penelope Lou, who some might recognize from Chasing Hope, Enigma, or The Electric State, brings the role to life. See Lou as Young Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks Season 3 Episode 4 “The Diary.”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 release date, time, and episode titles

Season 3 of Outer Banks will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. All 10 episodes will drop on the streaming platform at midnight on the west coast. However, fans in Eastern time zones will have to wait until 3 a.m. to catch up with the Kooks and Pogues.

Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere with episode 1, “Poguelandia.” Here are the episode titles for the rest of season 3:

Episode 2: “The Bells”

Episode 3: “Fathers and Sons”

Episode 4: “The Diary”

Episode 5: “Heists”

Episode 6: “The Dark Forest”

Episode 7: “Happy Anniversary”

Episode 8: “Tapping the Rudder”

Episode 9: “Welcome to Kitty Hawk”

Episode 10: “Secret of the Gnomon”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 confirmed ahead of season 3 release

Live from the stage in Huntington Beach, California at Netflix’s Poguelandia event, the Outer Banks cast surprised fans by announcing the show’s season 4 renewal. Netflix plans to share season 4 details at a later time — stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more information.

Stream season 3 of Outer Banks on Netflix.