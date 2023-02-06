‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Photo Sparks Fan Theory of an Unlikely Team-Up Between a Pogue and a Kook

Outer Banks Season 3 is shaping up to be full of surprises. There are already hints of something we never thought would happen: A Pogue and Kook team-up. Netflix recently shared a new batch of images from Outer Banks Season 3, and one photo shows Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Rafe (Drew Starkey) possibly cooking up an escape plan. This has caused many fans to speculate on what’s happening and whether Rafe will have a redemption arc in the new episodes. Here’s what to know.

Madison Bailey as Kiara and Drew Starkey as Rafe in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The ‘OBX’ Season 3 trailer has arrived

Outer Banks Season 3 will see the Pogues, including Kiara, John B. (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and newcomer Cleo (Carlacia Grant), enjoying life on a Caribbean island they’ve dubbed Poguelandia. However, their time in paradise won’t last long. After losing the $400 million in gold and the Cross of Santo Domingo last season, the treasure-hunting teens will embark on an even more dangerous adventure to find El Dorado — the lost city of gold.

Netflix recently unveiled the official trailer for Outer Banks Season 3. The thrilling video features clips of the Pogues reuniting with their families — including John B. with his father, Big John (Charles Halford). However, there are also plenty of scenes that show the Pogues running from danger and fighting for their lives.

One moment in the trailer shows Kiara getting kidnapped by new character Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), a Caribbean Don who believes it’s his destiny to find El Dorado. He tells Kiara that she and her friends hold the key to finding the city. Elsewhere, Rafe turns on his father, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), telling Ward that he doesn’t need him anymore.

An ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 photo sparked a fan theory that Kiara and Rafe will team up

Along with the trailer, Netflix dropped a batch of photos from Outer Banks Season 3. One peculiar image, seen at the top of this article, shows Kiara crouching down in a truck filled with what looks to be corn stalks. Her eyes are locked in a piercing gaze at something ahead of her. Meanwhile, Rafe stands just behind the truck and looks in the same direction. The two teens also appear to be stealthily talking to each other.

Fans have taken to Reddit to discuss the image and what it could mean. One user asked if Rafe and Kiara could be working together to escape danger. Another pointed out that in the teaser trailer, which Netflix released in September, Rafe fights a man on the same truck.

On the other hand, Rafe could be in on Kiara’s kidnapping. Another person in the thread pointed out that someone who looks like Rafe appears to sit beside Kiara at Carlos’ mansion.

Now, would Kiara and Rafe really work together? After all, Rafe was partially responsible for putting John B. in jail. Rafe is a murderer, which Kiara has shouted at him multiple times. On the other hand, desperate times could call for a reluctant partnership. Some fans also mentioned that Rafe and Kiara could have a deeper history than we know because of her “Kook year” with Sarah.

Will Rafe Cameron have a redemption arc in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

Watching #OuterBanks means being absolutely terrified of Rafe Cameron because Drew Starkey is THAT GOOD. pic.twitter.com/cE2sm3oEeD — shelby elpers (@shelbbs247) September 24, 2022

Whether Rafe should have a redemption arc in season 3 is up for debate among fans. Regardless, there’s a definite possibility that it’s coming.

We already saw a hint of character growth in the season 2 finale when Rafe chose not to shoot at the Pogues as they escaped from the ship. The moment when Rafe turns on his father in the new trailer could also indicate that Rafe will take a better path. Additionally, Fiona Palomo has joined the cast as a new character named Sofia, who could become Rafe’s love interest to change his ways.

For what it’s worth, Drew Starkey told Entertainment Weekly that he thinks Rafe isn’t a good guy, but he’s trying to do better.

“This is not a good person overall. I think the only maybe empathetic part about him is that he’s trying — he’s truly and honestly trying — to be good. He just doesn’t know how,” Starkey said. “There’s no part of him that understands the mechanics in order to do that, he’s never had to be a good person.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Rafe’s perspective changes this season. Outer Banks Season 3 premieres on Feb. 23 on Netflix.