Who Plays Meg in ‘Shrinking’? Why She Looks Familiar

Harrison Ford’s Dr. Paul Rhodes has a special visitor in Shrinking Episode 4. The latest installment of the AppleTV+ comedy sees a new character named Meg shaking up the senior therapist’s day. Here’s who plays Meg in Shrinking and where you’ve seen her before, plus more on the cast of episode 4.

Meet Harrison Ford’s on-screen daughter, Meg, in ‘Shrinking’ Episode 4

Shrinking Episode 4, “Potatoes,” follows Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel) as he struggles to accept something he learned about his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). His stress leads him to confront Liz (Crista Miller) for interfering in his life.

Elsewhere, Paul prepares for a visit from his estranged daughter, Meg, played by Lily Rabe. He hasn’t told her about his Parkinson’s diagnosis yet, and he struggles to decide if now is the best time to do so. The two of them catch up over some wine; Paul tells his daughter that he wants to see her and her family more often. At the end of the day, Paul lies to Meg, telling her that he’s in good health.

Lily Rabe movies and TV shows

Those who watched the new episode might have recognized Lily Rabe. Before she joined the cast of Shrinking as Meg, Rabe starred in nine different seasons of American Horror Story — Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature. According to IMDb, she’s also known for playing the titular role in Miss Stevens (2016) and Joanne in Netflix’s psychological thriller Fractured (2019).

Some of Rabe’s other well-known projects include The First Lady (2022), Tell Me Your Secrets (2021), The Undoing (2020), and All Good Things (2010). She will also play Betty Gore in David E. Kelley’s Love & Death. The show is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife who was accused of an axe murder in 1980. The series is slated to premiere on HBO Max sometime this year.

It’s not clear yet if Rabe will return as Meg in future episodes of Shrinking. However, Paul’s neglect to tell his daughter about his diagnosis will likely come back to bite him.

In a 2021 interview with Elle, Rabe shared how she approaches new roles, especially given the wide range in her portfolio.

“I think it’s changed over time. I used to feel like if I loved a role, if I loved a script, I would want to do it in a vacuum. Now, the first thing is, who is making this? Whose brain created this world? Whose ship am I getting on?” she said. “Listen, I love to relax, take a vacation, lay on the beach, read a book, and have a day of doing nothing. That’s an actual dream to me, but that’s not something I tend to look for in my work.”

Who else is in the cast of ‘Shrinking’ Episode 4?

The cast of Shrinking Episode 4 also includes Jessica Williams as Gabby, Luke Tennie as Sean, and Michael Urie as Brian. Guest star Ted McGinley returns as Liz’s husband, Derek. Other new faces in the cast include Gavin Lewis, who plays Connor, and Kimberly Condict, who plays Wally.

New episodes of Shrinking drop every Friday on AppleTV+.