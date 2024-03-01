Meghan Markle might be married to a prince, but the duchess' sweet words to Kelly Clarkson might prove she is jut as ordinary as the rest of us.

Meghan Markle hasn’t always been shown so positively in the spotlight. The Duchess of Sussex has been trying to live a more private life since she stepped down from her working royal role alongside her husband, Prince Harry, in 2020. However, somehow, Meghan has still found herself embroiled in the media.

But actually, the duchess might be more relatable than we ever thought. A recent interaction between Kelly Clarkson and one of Meghan’s friends might prove that Harry’s wife is far more ordinary than people give her credit for.

Meghan Markle | L Marshall/FilmMagic

Meghan Markle revealed she voted for Kelly Clarkson on ‘American Idol’

Prior to becoming royalty, Meghan was an actor best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the USA Network show Suits. Meghan quit the show upon becoming the Duchess of Sussex, but she has remained close with her co-stars — many of whom attended her royal wedding to the prince.

Abigail Spencer, Meghan’s former co-star on Suits, appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in late February 2024, and she happened to bring up the Duchess of Sussex. “Meg says hello and that she loves you and that she voted for you on American Idol,” Spencer told Clarkson. Clarkson had the perfect response. “It worked!”

Spencer explained how the tidbit came about. “This was unsolicited,” she said. “She [Meghan] did not know I was coming on here. We were just chatting and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to see Kelly next week,’ and she’s like, ‘I have a message.’”

Although Meghan wasn’t actually present for the interaction, it normalized her a bit as so many Americans can remember those nights of tuning into that first season of American Idol and dialing into the show’s phone lines to vote for their favorite singer.

Meghan Markle and Abigail Spencer in 2019 | Gotham/GC Images

Meghan Markle has been living normally in California

Of course, there is no true sense of normal for someone married to a prince, but Meghan has been doing her best. She’s been raising her two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, alongside Harry at their private home in Montecito, California. Meghan reportedly does her best to take them to school and pick them up each day, and while she and Harry have traveled a bit since they relocated, they have mostly stayed in the California area with their kids.

Meghan’s life in the royal family wasn’t easy for her, and it led to quite a bit of controversy, with many people thinking her complaints were out of touch with reality. However, the small note about voting for Clarkson on Idol helps to remind people that Meghan was once a totally ordinary woman, too.