Prince Harry has only returned to the UK on solo trips since 2022. Now, though, there are reports that he is looking to bring the whole family over for a visit. But would Meghan Markle and the kids actually join him?

Prince Harry moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Prince Archie, back in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since welcomed a daughter, Princes Lilibet, who has yet to see the United Kingdom. Harry and Meghan have not been on great terms with the royal family in years, but things might start to change given King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Now, rumor has it that Harry is in “talks” to bring his wife and kids over to the UK for the first time since the couple permanently departed back in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry is reportedly considering at least a partial move to the UK

Harry and Meghan have spent all of their time in the United States since moving to Montecito, California about four years ago. The two have returned to the UK a handful of times, but Meghan has not been back since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. With King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Harry mentioned he’d be visiting his family as much as possible, but now, there are rumors he’s considering bringing the family to the UK for a potential visit.

“Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him,” a source told OK! Magazine UK, according to Express. “It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the royal family.”

Lilibet has never been to the UK, and Archie was too young to remember his time there. Meghan, on the other hand, has not gone to support King Charles in any capacity but rather only visited in 2022 to support the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry has always had concerns regarding his family’s security in the UK, which could explain why he’s having “government” talks about a potential trip. It’s possible Harry wanted confirmation that he and his family will be protected despite that they are not working royals.

Prince Harry is slowly building his relationship with the royals

Harry revealed in an interview with Good Morning America’s Will Reeve that he does believe his father’s cancer diagnosis can bring the family together. He also said that he loves his family and that he feels “grateful” that he had the means to get on an airplane and visit his father the moment he learned of Charles’ cancer.

Harry did not go into detail about Charles’ illness, nor did he reveal his plans for another trip. He did say that he has a number of trips planned that will take him over to the UK or at least allow him to stop there and see his family. Harry did not mention his brother, Prince William, at any point during the interview, and it remains unclear where things stand between the two brothers.