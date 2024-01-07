Meghan Markle has reportedly already had 'discussions' about the possibility of a 'Suits' reunion.

Suits fans, rejoice. There’s a chance, albeit a small one, that Meghan Markle may someday reopen the Suits chapter of her life. The Duchess of Sussex, who hasn’t acted since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, has reportedly already had “discussions” about a potential Suits reunion.

Meghan would reportedly ‘consider’ taking part in a ‘Suits’ reunion

In the wake of Suits breaking streaming records when it hit Netflix in the summer of 2023, talk of Meghan returning to the USA legal series, which she left after the season 7 finale, ensued. Now, more than six months after the resurgence of Suits, which ended in 2019, there’s been talk of a reunion not unlike the 2021 Friends reunion special.

“Meghan’s been tight-lipped about potentially revisiting the series,” a source told Us Weekly. “But there’s hope that if the timing is right, something can be worked out.”

Meanwhile, another source told the publication the idea wouldn’t be immediately ruled out. “Meghan would consider it,” they said before noting “there have already been discussions.”

However, don’t expect to see Meghan once again as Rachel Zane opposite her on-screen love interest, Patrick J. Adams, as Mike Ross. The second source also shared that Meghan is currently “100 percent more interested in directing and being behind the camera.”

She and the Duke of Sussex acquired the rights to Carley Fortune’s book, Meet Me at the Lake, as part of their multi-year Netflix deal. There’s also what’s next for the future of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast to consider.

A ‘Suits’ executive producer doesn’t expect Meghan to return for a reunion

Meghan may not be reprising her role on USA’s Suits, even for a reunion special. Despite the report of “discussions” about the legal drama and the 42-year-old returning in some capacity, an executive producer’s not counting on involvement from Meghan.

“I would assume that’s just not possible,” Gene Klein, an executive producer on Suits, told TV Line in July 2023. During the same interview, Klein shared he’s “expecting a call at some point” about a potential Suits reboot or reunion of some sort.

However, Klein did note at the time he hadn’t heard of any “serious conversations” taking palace. “It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday,” he said. “But so far, nothing that I’m aware of.”

Meghan Markle doesn’t plan on ever returning to acting

Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ | Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex isn’t looking to add any new acting credits to her name. On multiple occasions since joining the royal family, the former Suits star has shared it’s not something she wants to do.

“No. I’m done,” she told Variety in a 2022 cover interview. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.” Furthermore, upon signing with WME, the announcement made it clear acting wouldn’t be a “focus” of Meghan’s.

Instead, “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building” were listed as areas that “will be explored.”

That doesn’t mean, however, that Meghan’s occasionally stepped in front of the camera. Most recently, she appeared in a video clip for a coffee brand in which she’s an investor.