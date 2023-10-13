Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy 'retooling, retrenching, and preparing to change course' as they reportedly negotiate a new podcasting deal with Audible.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might’ve found a new home for “Archetypes.” The couple’s reportedly in talks to sign a potential podcasting deal with Audible after their Spotify partnership ended.

Audible execs are ‘very interested’ in a podcasting deal with Harry and Meghan

They may have been called “f***ing grifters” by Spotify’s Bill Simmons, but the comment didn’t seem to sour others on partnering with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, there’s a chance Meghan might relaunch her “Archetypes” podcast, which ran for one season on Spotify, on Audible.

“Audible’s audience could be interested in the American royals,” per the report. Meanwhile, Express reported the pair’s business advisors are already “in talks” with Audible. Plus, Meghan’s talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, or WME, is also said to be “closely involved.”

Additionally, Harry’s connection to the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast platform doesn’t hurt either. “The couple already has strong ties to the subscription service” through the audiobook for Harry’s Spare memoir, which he narrated himself.

It’s “currently being offered to listeners for free as part of a promotional deal,” something Harry’s publisher negotiated. As a result, people at Audible have been “delighted” to see an increase in users. As a result, they’re now “very interested” in making a deal with Harry and Meghan.

The new podcasting deal ‘could be worth millions’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As for how much a deal with Audible might add to Harry and Meghan’s estimated net worth, it “could be worth millions.” Not to mention, it’d likely involve terms usually reserved for “elite moviemakers.”

“If agreement is reached with the Sussexes, it will be a deal structured in a very similar way,” to the Obamas,’ a source told Express. “They would be obliged to offer any audio projects to Audible first but would then be completely free to market them elsewhere if rejected. It’s the sort of deal some elite moviemakers enjoy with major film studios.”

“Importantly for Harry and Meghan, it would more than wipe out the monetary hit they took when Spotify pulled the plug,” they added. Plus, it’d “offer them a growing platform where Meghan can make good her vow to continue her podcast.”

Harry and Meghan are ‘retooling’ their podcast efforts to ‘come out swinging’ in 2024

It looks like it will be a while until Harry and Meghan are back on the airwaves or narrating audiobooks. As in well after the final season of The Crown drops in November and December. “Expect them to come out swinging in the New Year,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the pair will be busy “retooling, retrenching, and preparing to change course in their efforts to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as serious players across multi-media platforms.”

At the time of writing, Harry and Meghan haven’t announced any major upcoming projects — books, podcasts, lifestyle sites, or otherwise.