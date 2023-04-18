Meghan Markle’s Coronation Absence Could Mean Prince Harry Will Never Be Close With His Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made waves in 2020 when they announced they were separating themselves from the royal family, of which Harry had been a part his entire life. It was the result of plenty of royal rumors, alleged feuds, and supposed mistreatment; ever since, Harry and Meghan have been doing life their own way in California.

When Queen Elizabeth died, to whom both Harry and Meghan were quite close, they flew back to the United Kingdom to attend her funeral. However, in this new era of royal ruling, Meghan is choosing to remain in California for King Charles III’s Coronation. The move suggests there is no future for Prince Harry in terms of rebuilding a relationship with his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend coronation weekend apart

In April 2023, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ Coronation while Meghan Markle will remain in California. It’s hard to say whether the decision was surprising, considering it’s no secret that Harry and Meghan have not been on great terms with the royals since leaving in 2020. However, Meghan always had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth, so she made the effort to be present for events surrounding the queen, including her Platinum Jubilee and her funeral, both of which took place in 2022.

Now, though, Meghan is making a statement with how little effort she is willing to put into spending time with her in-laws. The duchess will remain in California with her two children while Harry jets off to support his family by himself.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s decision spells out Prince Harry’s future with the royal family

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly distanced themselves from his family the moment they announced their royal departure, Meghan had always made clear that she was willing to support Harry and his family for their biggest moments. Now, though, such is not the case.

The coronation is the biggest day in King Charles’ life — at least from a royal standpoint. It’s not as if she’s missing his 75th birthday party. Meghan’s decision to not attend the king’s Coronation here suggests that now that Queen Elizabeth has died, she’s officially done with royal life — and it likely foreshadows Prince Harry’s future relationship with his father and brother.

Harry has stuck by Meghan’s side, always. When the press was attacking her, Harry fought back. When she wasn’t welcomed by the British public, Harry moved to the United States. When she had issues with Harry’s family, he chose her over them. All of these moments are something plenty of good partners would do, but it also means that if this is truly Meghan’s way of saying, “I’m out,” to this new era of royal life, then Harry will likely be saying the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince Harry might continue to attend events to save face

Harry’s absence from the coronation would have stirred up more drama than his appearance; it makes sense he’s choosing to attend to avoid any further fallout. But if Meghan isn’t willing to attend something like a coronation, then she certainly won’t be willing to fly across the pond for some afternoon tea with the in-laws — or a holiday, a birthday party, a new baby, or any other less-important event when compared to a the one at hand.

In that case, Harry likely won’t, either. Though he has made a surprise appearance in the U.K since Queen Elizabeth’s death, it wasn’t to see his family. Meghan’s absence makes a huge statement on behalf of The Sussexes; Harry can likely kiss a future of fond memories with his family goodbye.