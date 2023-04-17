Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Know the Coronation Is a ‘Do-or-Die Moment in Their Relationship With the Royal Family’ — Expert

Prince Harry‘s officially going to the coronation, which a commentator’s calling a “do-or-die moment” in his and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family. How seeing his father, King Charles III, crowned stands to play out for the Duke of Sussex. Plus, how the decision to go alone could reflect well on Harry’s marriage.

The coronation’s predicted to be ‘highly awkward’ for Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry’s headed to London, England, to watch his dad officially become king on May 6. Although it’s not likely to be a joyous family reunion.

Based on commentator Christopher Andersen’s prediction, it might look similar to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final engagement as senior “working” royals. As in the tense Commonwealth Day service they attended alongside other royals in March 2020.

The coronation will be “a very uncomfortable, highly awkward situation for Harry” after Spare, Andersen said (via Fox News Digital). Because of that, he continued, it’s understandable Meghan would remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Harry will be cheered. But he will also probably be booed. And he is also likely to feel sidelined and marginalized,” The King author said. “But there’s no doubt that this was the right decision. I’m sure King Charles is breathing a sigh of relief.

“As compromises go, this is a good one,” he added.

Harry and Meghan might feel differently about the coronation, knowing it’s ‘do-or-die’

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

“One has to wonder, however, how Meghan feels about all this,” Andersen continued. “Does she fully support Harry’s decision to go solo? Or did she beg him to stay behind with her and the children in Montecito? Was this a bone of contention between them?”

If Harry and Meghan came to the decision together, Andersen argued, “then it shows a level of maturity and unity in the marriage that is to be admired.” Alternatively, the coronation could be the source of some friction.

“If Meghan is only reluctantly supporting Harry’s decision or opposes it, you can only imagine what a strain that might put on their marriage going forward,” he said.

“My guess is that they both understand this is a do-or-die moment in their relationship with the royal family,” he concluded. “I don’t think Charles or [Prince] William would ever forgive Harry if he didn’t show.”

Skipping the coronation would’ve ‘closed the door on any relationship with the royal family’



According to Andersen, not going to the coronation simply wasn’t an option if Harry and Meghan wanted to have any sort of relationship with the royal family.

“I can’t say I’m surprised,” he said. “As I’ve said in the past, this is not only a singular moment in history but the most important moment in his father’s life.”

“How could he not show up?” the author said of Harry. “It would have closed the door on any relationship with the royal family in the future.”

In opting to attend the coronation alone, “Harry made a Solomon-like decision.” It “shows he is still a prince of the realm but not quite willing to subject his wife and children to the pressures that will inevitably be brought to bear.”

Harry’s “also making the point that issues regarding the security of his family and who will pay to protect them remain unresolved,” Andersen concluded.

King Charles’ coronation is on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London, England.