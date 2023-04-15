Meghan Markle’s ‘Deeper Reason’ She Is the Most ‘Down-to-Earth’ Member of the Royal Family Claims Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle will celebrate her fifth anniversary as a member of the royal family in May of 2023. The couple cited Meghan’s alleged mistreatment and stressors as some of the reasons why they stepped down from their roles as senior royals. However, a body language expert sees the Duchess of Sussex differently. They say Meghan is the most “down-to-earth” royal and cited a “deeper reason” behind her actions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand together in the rain under an umbrella during a royal visit to Australia | Ian Vogler/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle stepped back from attending King Charles’ coronation with Prince Harry

On Apr. 12, 2023, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan Markle would not attend King Charles’ coronation with her husband, Prince Harry. This news was released one month after the king sent out save-the-date emails to invitees.

Royal reported Omid Scobie tweeted, “BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a separate tweet, Scobie shared further information about Harry’s attendance. Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex will leave London shortly after the ceremony’s conclusion.

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May affected the couple’s decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey,” Scobie said.

There could be deeper reasons why Meghan stepped back from attending this royal event. Perhaps she believes her presence would be a distraction during the event. Therefore she is demonstrating loyal behavior toward the royal family by not attending. A body language expert reveals how this character trait has been present in Meghan’s interaction with the royal family for many years.

Meghan Markle’s ‘deeper reason’ she is the most ‘down-to-earth’ member of the royal family

Body language expert Judi James discussed Meghan Markle’s loyalty toward the royal family, particularly Prince Harry, after seeing a photo of the couple’s 2018 visit to Dubbo, Australia. She broke down the Duchess of Sussex’s behavior in an interview with Express.

Meghan held an umbrella over Harry’s head while he gave a speech in the rain. This unlikely gesture was outside of the royal playbook. Royal family members generally hold their umbrellas, or someone holds the object for them.

James deduced Meghan’s actions were a “touching gesture” that shows “loyalty and concern for Harry as he makes this keynote speech but also a maternal form of desire to protect him by keeping him close.”

By holding her husband’s umbrella, Meghan broke protocol and showed she was a “more down-to-earth royal with an informal and more spontaneous personality,” according to the expert. Growing up outside of royal protocol, it was likely natural for Meghan to assist her husband when he appeared to need it instead of adhering to royal rules.

Meghan Markle showed ‘determination’ with this small gesture toward Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photographed in 2018 | Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

By holding an umbrella for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed “determination,” claimed Judi James. She shared that it is “quite hard to hold what looks like a heavy umbrella at this kind of an angle for long periods of time, so there is a sense of underlying determination in this gesture.”

The body language expert believes there is “a deeper emotional reason behind Meghan’s loving gesture” as her husband delivered his remarks. Meghan understands Harry’s reported dislike for public speaking. Standing close by and keeping him covered so he could concentrate likely provided a calming presence for the Duke of Sussex

James believes the royal couple is so in tune that Meghan understands what Harry needs without him saying a word. During that speech, Meghan responded to Harry’s address by nodding and smiling “as though endorsing and praising” his comments. The body language expert concluded Meghan’s gesture was “akin to holding a child’s hand in public to make them feel stronger and more confident.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary on May 19. The couple is parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and resides in California with their family.