Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have ‘Too Much Drama’ Surrounding Them, Says Spiritual Adviser Deepak Chopra

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s fallout with the royal family has led to hard feelings on both sides. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have openly shared their feelings about their reported mistreatment by the royal family. In turn, the senior royals have kept mum about many of the couple’s remarks in various media outlets and their Netflix series Harry & Meghan. However, the couple’s spiritual adviser, Deepak Chopra, believes Harry and Meghan have “too much drama” surrounding them. Here’s why he thinks this is true.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘too much drama’ surrounding them, says Deepak Chopra | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images/Erika Goldring/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a strained relationship with the royal family

Since leaving their roles as senior royal family members in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have strained relationships with many of its key members. The couple had issues with how other royals and the press treated Meghan.

They aired their grievances to several magazine publications, Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all, and to their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. Finally, Prince Harry detailed his life as a working royal in his autobiography, Spare.

In the book, Harry spoke of his strained relationship with his brother, William. He also shared his feelings on stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles and how lost he felt after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Senior royals have not publicly responded to any of the couple’s claims. King Charles invited Harry and Meghan to join him at his coronation on May 6, 2023. Meghan declined, but Harry confirmed his attendance.

A friend and adviser of the couple, Deepak Chopra, commented on the couple’s current problems. He said they have “too much drama” surrounding them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ‘too much drama’ surrounding them, says Deepak Chopra

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surrounded by ‘too much drama’ says friend Deepak Chopra | Phil Noble/ Pool/Getty Images

Deepak Chopra said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “struggling right now” with the fallout from their much-publicized rift with Buckingham Palace. Chopra is a friend and adviser to the couple.

He appeared on Harry and Meghan’s holiday 2020 podcast, which they produced via their Archewell Audio production company [per The Hollywood Reporter]. Guests, including Chopra, Stacey Abrams, and James Corden, recorded audio diaries to mull over what 2020 meant to them.

Chopra spoke of the couple at a red-carpet event in Central London. “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them,” he explained, as reported by Express.

However, for further work with the couple, Chopra called it “periodic.” He claimed, “They’re struggling right now. I hope they get through it light-heartedly.”

Chopra continued, “I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business.”

He added that he had counseled the couple to refrain from further discussions about their relationships with other royal family members. Chopra said, “My advice is to ignore it because if you react, you’ll aggravate the situation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have taken Chopra’s words to heart since the publication of ‘Spare’

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House ??? (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

Since Prince Harry went on a press blitz to promote Spare in January 2023, he and Meghan Markle have remained silent on any topics regarding the royal family. After almost three years of expressing their opinions about the royal institution, the couple has been silent since early 2023.

The only time the public heard from the couple was when a press representative responded to a save-the-date from the place regarding King Charles’ coronation. In a statement, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan shared the following remarks.

“I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” they stated.

On Apr. 12, 2023, it was revealed that Prince Harry would attend King Charles’ coronation without Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex will remain home with the couple’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.