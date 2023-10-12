A royal commentator believes the Duchess of Sussex's reputation may not be able salvaged after three years of speaking against the royal family.

Meghan Markle‘s reputation has taken a big hit since she and Prince Harry exited their roles as senior royals in early 2020. The couple spent the better part of three years speaking out against the monarchy, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of many of their loyal followers. Therefore, this perspective leaves one royal commentator to believe Meghan is doomed to fail in new ventures, claiming her reputation is “damaged beyond repair.”

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly planning a professional and public comeback. She signed with the talent agency William Morris Endeavor in April 2023 after leaving the entertainment industry upon her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

WME shared on Instagram that the agency plans to represent Meghan in film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building. Acting will not be an area of focus.

However, commentator Nile Gardiner believes Meghan’s unpopularity and current reputation will impact future projects. He shared his views with Express.

“Meghan is hugely unpopular on both sides of the Atlantic, and those levels are greater than Harry’s,” he explained. “All the money in the world will not repair her damaged reputation.”

He continued, “It has been damaged beyond repair and has inflicted this upon herself. Nobody else to blame.”

“Even spending tens of millions of dollars on a PR makeover won’t succeed. The American and British people can now see right through that,” Gardiner concluded.

However, the royal rumor mill is rife with reports that Meghan will try and repair her damaged reputation by penning her memoirs. Will that help soften her reputation with royal watchers?

Will Meghan Markle begin her comeback and try and salvage her reputation with a tell-all book similar to ‘Spare?’

It has been reported that Meghan Markle will try and salvage her reputation within the royal family and beyond by writing her own tell-all book similar to her husband Prince Harry’s tome, Spare. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his childhood, his relationships with other royal family members, and the decisions that led to him leaving the UK with Meghan.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Express that a Meghan Markle tell-all could be even more successful than Harry’s. Spare has thus far sold over 10 million copies and counting.

Boardman believes Meghan’s tell-all would be a blockbuster and could change her public reputation. “Given her status as a former member of the British royal family and her celebrity status, there is undoubtedly huge interest in her personal story. Such a memoir can potentially be a substantial money-spinner, both in terms of book sales and media deals.”

He continued that Meghan has the potential to make a substantial amount of money from her memoirs. “Ranging from several million dollars for the advance alone to tens of millions or more when accounting for royalties, international rights, and related opportunities.”

What is Meghan’s next project?

Carson Daly, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy on stage for World Mental Health Day | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Details regarding Meghan Markle’s professional plans are being kept under wraps. However, over several months, she has appeared alongside Prince Harry at events after months out of the public eye.

Meghan and Harry returned to New York to attend the Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit “Mental Wellness in the Digital Age” as part of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The couple also attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September 2023. The games are an international multi-sport event first held in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Meghan and Harry also made an appearance at Kevin Costner’s One805 Live! The event was held on Costner’s Santa Barbara polo field. They mingled with Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia DeRossi.

Meghan and Harry have one joint project in the pipeline. The couple reportedly are set to produce a film adaptation of the book Meet Me at the Lake through their Archewell Productions.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently reside in Santa Barbara, California. They are parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.