Meghan Markle's teamed up with Lemonada Media, inking a production and distribution deal with a new podcast coming 'soon.'

Get ready for some personal anecdotes from Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly poised to not only share “stories” with listeners on her new unnamed podcast but also “do some inner reflecting.” Ahead, what Meghan “wants” and “doesn’t want” for the podcast.

Meghan has a new podcast coming ‘soon’ in partnership with Lemonada Media

After Spotify and Prince Harry and Meghan parted ways over reported creative differences, Meghan’s returning to podcasting. Deadline reported in February 2024 that Meghan signed a new production and distribution deal with Lemonada Media.

The company is behind popular podcasts from Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Samantha Bee, and Elyse Myers. They will reportedly produce a “dynamic” podcast starring Meghan as well as distribute Archetypes Season 1 on all podcast and audio platforms.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024.”

“Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works,” she continued.

“I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family,” Meghan concluded.

Meghan wants the podcast to center around ‘philanthropic-type content’

Given Meghan’s history of philanthropy work — she and Prince Harry bonded over it on their first date in the summer of 2016 and are now co-founders of the Archewell Foundation — it may come as no surprise that giving back is expected to be the core of her new podcast.

Meghan “wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only.”

Meghan went to a private high school in Los Angeles, California, before attending college at Northwestern University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in theater and international relations.

As for what Meghan wants to avoid, that would be Hollywood stars and big names. “She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on,” another source told the outlet.

Rather, Meghan will “do some inner reflecting” on the podcast and “will share stories” from her life.

Meghan previously received criticism for staying largely in ‘host mode’ on ‘Archetypes’

The personal element may prove to be important ahead as it was among the criticisms of Meghan’s performance on Archetypes.

“The show’s format often felt too much like a cozy ‘Meghan and friends’ affair rather than one that delivered great insights for its audience,” Dhilon Solanki, founder of the personal podcast platform Story Locker, said after Spotify and Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Audio parted ways.

“What sets podcasting apart from traditional broadcasting,” Solanki explained, “is its greater ability to focus on individual stories and people. Ultra-personal podcasts can build strong and hugely loyal followings.”

Archetypes, he said, “struggled to rise above self-help platitudes. Listeners expected to hear from the real Meghan. But this was often in short supply as she stayed in host mode.”