Meghan Markle Has a Surprising Royal Family Member on Her Side Who Always Looks ‘Genuinely Happy’ With the Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through so much since the two first started secretly dating during the summer of 2016. The two were introduced through a mutual friend, and they instantly hit it off. Despite falling quickly in love, their lives together haven’t always been a fairytale. Plenty of tension with other royal family members, along with a difficult relationship with the press (who often hated on Meghan for reasons nobody could quite figure out), led the two to relocate to California in 2020, leaving Harry’s royal roots behind.

Despite that the two don’t see much of the royal family, they’ve managed to maintain relationships with handful of royals, such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, there is one other surprising royal who seems to “genuinely” enjoy Meghan’s company — and it’s someone nobody saw coming.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remained somewhat close with Harry’s cousins

Things went south quickly between Harry and his brother, Prince William, after he and Meghan started dating. William didn’t approve of how fast Harry and Meghan were moving, and it caused tension between the siblings, which they still haven’t recovered from. Plus, when the press wouldn’t leave Meghan alone, the royals weren’t exactly quick to jump in and stop it, which only added to the rising issues playing out between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan did manage to remain close to Beatrice and Eugenie, Harry’s cousins to whom he was quite close while growing up. Eugenie, who has an Instagram account, even posted a photo of the couple welcoming their first child, Prince Archie, into the world, noting that she was “so happy” for them.

Princess Anne seems to ‘genuinely’ enjoy spending time with Meghan Markle

Another woman in the royal family took a liking to Meghan as well. Surprisingly, Princess Anne seemed to “genuinely” enjoy Meghan’s presence — at least according to a body language expert.

Judi James, who professional analyzes body language based on movement, facial expression, and other signs, told Express that Princess Anne, who normally remains “stoic” in social situations, actually seemed to quite enjoy spending time around Meghan.

“Anne has no real history of embracing, mentoring or even befriending younger royal wives,” James said of King Charles’ sister. “Anne is a fan of stoicism and no real fan of fashion icons or celebrity fame, so a beautiful Hollywood actress with no apparent interest in horses like Meghan might not have been a first choice in terms of instant bonding and rapport.”

Still, James said despite Meghan not outwardly fitting the bill as someone Anne would like to be around, the princess and duchess seemed quite comfortable around each other — even to the point of enjoyment.

“Meghan turned out to be a lot more than that initial profile … Her passion for her causes and her eloquence, plus what looks like a shared sense of humor did throw up some poses where the two women looked genuinely happy in each other’s company.” James called the women’s past interactions “a blend of flatteringly polite and fun-sharingly intimate.”

Meghan and Harry haven’t spent much time with the royal family since their departure, though they do visit the United Kingdom for important events. Both attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as her funeral, and Harry returned in 2023 for his father’s coronation ceremony. Perhaps there is still time for those wounds to heal? It’s hard to say, but Meghan might have more people on her side than she realizes.