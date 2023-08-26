Despite the differences they may have now, King Charles III and the Duchess of Sussex agreed on how much they dislike one essential part of royal protocol.

After Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as working royals, the duchess opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey about some of the things she disliked and the rules she had to follow as a member of Britain’s most famous family.

The former Suits star told the former talk show host that there were people who were not members of the Firm but worked for them that were in charge of managing her life. Meghan claimed that those people were also in possession of her passport, her driver’s license, and her keys. Now, a former palace worker is commenting on something all royals must do before they can leave their residence that drove Meghan nuts. The essential rule is one that King Charles cannot stand either.

Meghan Markle and now-King Charles III standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles and Meghan’s relationship before the Sussexes stepped down

Before she and Harry stepped down, the Duchess of Sussex was said to have had a good relationship with her father-in-law.

Charles became very fond of Meghan when she and Harry were dating. He used to call her “Tungsten,” a nickname to match the strength and determination she displayed. And it was Meghan who was credited with helping bring Charles and Harry closer. Moreover, Charles was instrumental in persuading his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to allow Harry to marry a divorcee in a church.

And as royal watchers everywhere remember, then-Prince Charles walked the duchess down the aisle on the Sussexes’ wedding day.

Then-Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, and Meghan Markle attend Charles’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Now, however, Meghan and Harry are estranged from the king as well as most of Harry’s other relatives and have only been back to England a handful of times since their exit.

But despite how the king and his daughter-in-law may feel about each other now, there’s one thing they can agree on. They can’t stand one palace rule in particular that is part of the everyday protocol.

Former palace staffer says rule the duchess and the king cannot stand is an essential one

Express noted that the rule was brought up in Tom Quinn’s book Gilded Youth An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family after a former palace employee agreed to speak to the author about it.

The ex-royal staffer claimed that Meghan “hated being controlled by royal protocol.” Furthermore, she and Charles can’t stand how “royals have to announce in advance when they are leaving the palace and where they are going.”

Meghan Markle and now-King Charles III attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in 2019 | RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

That rule though is an essential one as it’s “partly for security but partly also to avoid a situation where a senior royal is upstaged by a more junior royal leaving just when the more important person leaves.”

The former palace worker also told Quinn: “I think Charles agreed with Meghan on many points – he thought much of the protocol was silly, but it is hard to change … I don’t think in the whole of history there was ever a greater divide between what someone expected when they became a member of the royal family and what they discovered it was really like. [Meghan] was hugely disappointed.”