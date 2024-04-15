Meghan Markle's concerned not going to the Invictus Games anniversary service 'will look bad for her,' an author says.

Meghan Markle risks her “bigger person” image by not skipping the upcoming Invictus Games 10-year anniversary. A royal author says it wouldn’t be “good” were the Duchess of Sussex unable to “forget about the past” and join Prince Harry in London, England, for the May 2024 event.

Meghan’s concerned not going to the Invictus Games anniversary ‘will look bad for her’

According to royal author Tom Quinn, Meghan is “worried” how potentially skipping the Invictus Games 10-year anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on May 8, 2024, might come across.

“People will be increasingly shocked that Meghan doesn’t show us all that she can be the bigger person and forget about the past, come back to the U.K. with her family, and show some support,” he told The Mirror.

“When your sister-in-law and your father-in-law both have cancer [and] you do nothing, it is not a good look,” the Gilded Youth author said. “Especially for someone like Meghan, who has made caring and sharing her stock in trade.”

King Charles III has been getting cancer treatment since announcing his diagnosis in early February 2024. As for Kate Middleton, she followed with her own announcement on March 22, 2024, in a rare video statement and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Quinn continued, saying Meghan’s long painted herself as the “bigger person.”

“In the past, she’s always portrayed herself as able to be the bigger person,” he told the outlet. “But this time, she just can’t do it, and she’s worried that this will look bad for her.”

Security is a major factor in whether or not Meghan will attend the Invictus anniversary service

Where things stand with the royal family has to be considered ahead of the Invictus Games anniversary, but so does security. According to a report, Meghan’s attendance, as well as that of her and Prince Harry’s children, could come down to security.

“It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the U.K. with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe,” an insider told New magazine (via Express). “The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone.”

“Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the U.K.,” they continued. “He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges. But there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

“Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the U.K.,” the source went on. “But when the exact time and date of their appearance were made public, she started to rethink that idea.”

The Invictus Games anniversary will be Meghan’s first time in the U.K. since 2022 if she attends

While Meghan’s name is reportedly on the guest list as “to be determined,” if she does indeed attend, it’ll be her first time across the pond since 2022.

She and Harry returned to London in June 2022 for Platinum Jubilee Weekend. They also brought along their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The only official event the couple made an appearance at was also, coincidentally, a service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Harry and Meghan returned to the U.K. again in September 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. They took part in the events culminating in the late monarch’s funeral before returning home to California.



As for Harry, he’s made numerous U.K. visits since 2022. He most recently visited in February 2024 to see his father, King Charles III, who had been diagnosed with cancer.