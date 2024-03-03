Potentially re-entering the lifestyle space would mean Meghan Markle would have to open up about her 'private life' for a chance of success, commentator says.

A potential return to the lifestyle space for Meghan Markle would, per a commentator, hinge on her ability to open up. As in, regular glimpses into the private life of the Duchess of Sussex, 42. Meaning Meghan would have to forego some of the privacy

Meghan’s reportedly considering a return to the lifestyle space

“From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ina Garten and play them at their own game,” an industry source told Page Six.

Per the report, Meghan’s sought advice from friends such as Clare Waight Keller, the fashion designer behind her 2018 royal wedding dress. She’s also reportedly looked to makeup entrepreneur Victoria Jackson of QVC fame for guidance.

As a working royal, Meghan reportedly received an offer to return to lifestyle content via a cooking series from the publishing company behind the cookbook she wrote to raise funds for the Grenfell Tower fire victims.

“This would not surprise me,” the source said of Meghan wanting to once again carve out her own niche in the lifestyle industry. “She would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is. It can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”

Meghan must share more of her ‘private life’ with the career move

Going back to the lifestyle space would require what Meghan did on her defunct blog, The Tig — giving people a closer look at her life.

It’s what the likes of Martha Stewart, Joanna Gaines, and Gwyneth Paltrow have done to be successful, Rachel Richardson, a former Snapchat executive and writer for the “Highly Flammable” newsletter on Substack, told the outlet.

“The reason Martha, Joanna, and Gwyneth have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” Richardson said.

“Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena. And those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives. Think about it—what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”

“In Harry & Meghan and the Oprah interview, Meghan let cameras capture some aspects of her private life,” she added. “But to pull off a successful lifestyle show, she’ll have to be prepared to swing the door all the way open.”

“Becoming a lifestyle guru offers endless opportunities to make serious money via brand deals,” Richardson added. “It’s not difficult to imagine the clamor for Duchess of Sussex-branded cookware, furniture, loungewear, yoga mats.”

A possible return to lifestyle content could skew more toward Martha Stewart than Gwyneth Paltrow for Meghan

Meghan hasn’t unveiled any plans for re-entering the lifestyle space. However, Omid Scobie delved into the topic in his November 2023 book, Endgame.

Meghan’s currently focused on creating “something more accessible. Something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures, and family.”

“I’m not being deliberately mysterious,” Scobie later told The Independent about the passage. He went on to say something similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop looks unlikely.

“My mind always goes to [Paltrow’s] Goop,” the author said. “But when I suggested that to someone with some knowledge, they said, ‘Oh, no, this isn’t going to be about selling products.’ So, who knows? The next Martha Stewart?”