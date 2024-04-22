Meghan Markle has launched several business ventures since departing the United Kingdom for a more private life in California alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in 2020. Most recently, the Duchess of Sussex has started American Riviera Orchard, a brand that will sell everything from jams and marmalades to textiles. There is little information known about the exact products or launch date.

In addition to that, Meghan is preparing to launch a cooking show with Netflix where she’ll showcase some of her favorite recipes — but at least one royal critic is calling the duchess a hypocrite.

Meghan Markle | Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle called out for ‘hypocrisy’ with new cooking show

The Duchess of Sussex has been through a lot since she and Harry first met back in 2016. Her reputation given by the British press made it difficult for her to connect with the public, and Harry and Meghan felt there was a lack of protection on the royal family’s end. Meghan also faced bullying accusations from her staff, and a number of her friendships fell apart for reasons that are not fully known. But now, one expert is calling out the duchess’ claims of “friendship” in her new cooking show.

Express reports that Meghan’s new streaming show is meant to “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” However, expert Amanda Platell claims there is “hypocrisy” behind that explanation given the friendships Meghan has supposedly ditched since becoming a royal.

“This, from a woman who has dumped most of her pre-Harry friends as well as her entire family,” royal expert Amanda Platell criticized in Daily Mail. “What hypocrisy for someone who dumps her besties faster than she traduces the royal family to lecture us on friendship.” Platell also called out the term “Markling” in the online website Urban Dictionary, which refers to the idea of people dropping their friends when they no longer need them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds

Meghan Markle has always received heavy criticism — but is it warranted?

Yes, it’s true that there are a number of people in Meghan’s life whom she no longer considers friends. Her former BFF Jessica Mulroney has been ousted, and it was no secret that Meghan did not attend Victoria Beckham’s recent 50th birthday party. But does that mean she’s a terrible person?

No, it doesn’t. Of course, 99% of us do not know the duchess personally and therefore cannot pass judgement in either direction. There are a number of celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, who still consider Meghan a close friend. And at the end of the day, perhaps people should give the duchess’ new business venture a chance and see what her cooking show is all about — maybe she’ll bring some awesome people on set whom she considers friends, and the world will see that she does have so many people rooting for her.