Two new projects will put the Duchess of Sussex front and center in the lifestyle market.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions announced two new projects that will make their Netflix debut. The first will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo. However, news of Meghan Markle’s new cooking show caused a royal reporter to say, “Give me a barf bag.”

Meghan Markle can add cooking show host to her resume

Archewell Productions released a few details about Meghan Markle’s cooking show. The Duchess of Sussex will helm a series focused on “celebrating the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining, and friendship.”

However, royal reporter Kinsley Schofield had a less-than-positive response to the news. She shared her thoughts in commentary on Talk TV.

“I want to stress this is a PR push for Meghan,” she begins. I think people really dislike Meghan Markle, and it must absolutely destroy her; otherwise, she wouldn’t be fighting so hard to be relevant.”

Schofield continued, “Cooking, gardening, entertaining and friendship? Give me a barf bag.”

However, in a strange twist, she believes that Prince Harry doesn’t mind “cashing checks” from Netflix, which Schofield claims has “stabbed the royal family in the back time and time again.” She referred to royal family stories depicted in The Crown and Scoop.

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show has no mention of Prince Harry

News of Meghan Markle’s new Netflix project appears on the couple’s website Sussex.com under the news banner. It does not mention Prince Harry. The description of her new endeavor is relatively short, with no elaboration of what viewers can expect from Meghan’s lifestyle show.

In contrast, a description of the couple’s other project, which Prince Harry is not mentioned, features a lengthy description. The second project is a series about the world of professional polo, and its description details the “grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level.”

“Prince Harry is king of left at a loss while Meghan Markle gets to be Princess of America,” Kinsley Schofield states. Consequently, she claims the new projects put Meghan front and center and left Prince Harry behind without direct involvement. Thus, the Duke of Sussex may have some involvement behind the scenes, but that has yet to be determined.

Meghan’s new cooking show follows Martha Stewart’s lifestyle brand blueprint and piggybacks on the release of American Riviera Orchard. Meghan first teased the lifestyle brand in March 2024, and it is set to debut this spring.

American Riviera Orchard isn’t the first lifestyle brand connected to Meghan Markle

However, both American Riviera Orchard and a Netflix cooking series are not the first brandings connected to Meghan Markle. In 2014, she founded a lifestyle blog named The Tig.

The website—named after her favorite red wine, Tignanello—was launched in 2014 and packed with insights into Meghan’s life. These included her friendships, relationships, and adventures in Vancouver, where she lived.

The website described itself as “a hub for the discerning palate—those hungry for food, travel, fashion and beauty.” Subsequently, it featured recipes, travel guides, beauty tips, and interviews with Elizabeth Hurley, Ivanka Trump, and Priyanka Chopra.

Meghan Markle ended her work on The Tig upon becoming engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017. The cooking show connected to her new lifestyle brand is still in production.