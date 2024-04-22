The Duchess of Sussex surprised her followers with an Instagram pop up for the Alliance of Moms.

Since becoming engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan Markle has proudly worn her diamond sparkler, and then, just as often, it disappeared from her finger. However, in a series of new snaps shared with Instagram, Meghan has re-emerged wearing the dazzler for the first time in months. Here are the details.

Meghan Markle’s latest Instagram snap features Prince Harry’s engagement ring

Meghan Markle appeared in a new series of Instagram snaps for The Alliance of Moms. She is photographed wearing a shirt titled “Love Like a Mother.”

Meghan was casually dressed as she was photographed alongside former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer and Kelly McKee Zajfen. She paired the white tee with jeans and bare feet. The Duchess of Sussex appeared in three images for the social media campaign.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the $38 shirt will benefit the Alliance of Moms. The donations provide services, education, and advocacy for young mothers in the Los Angeles foster care system.

This is the second year the Duchess of Sussex has modeled for the charity. In 2023, she wore a tee bearing flowers and the words “community” and “motherhood” in a May 2023 Instagram post.

However, Meghan also chose these photos to show that she wore her Prince Harry diamond sparkler again. This reveal came after months when Meghan was not seen wearing the ring. Instead, she wore her gold wedding band in its place. Speculation about the ring reached a fever pitch in August 2023. A source told Page Six that the ring was “being fixed.”

Has Meghan Markle changed her original engagement ring?

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in 2017 while both were living in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The two-bedroom property had been Harry’s bachelor pad since his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton moved out in 2013.

Harry custom-designed the ring. The large center diamond is estimated to be around three carats.

It was sourced from Botswana — a country Harry and Meghan had visited together early in their courtship. The side stones were from his late mother, Princess Diana’s collection.

“The ring is yellow gold because that’s [her] favorite, and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana. The little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this—on this crazy journey together,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC during a post-engagement interview.

Meghan added, “Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of [Princess Diana’s stones] and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s a part of this with us.”

However, since their engagement, Meghan has modified the ring. A year after the wedding, Meghan upgraded her diamond ring from a plain yellow band to a micro-pave band. According to the website Margalit, the upgrade also features several micro-pave stones set within the platinum channel the diamonds sit in.

What other rings does Meghan Markle wear?

Meghan Markle | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Besides her diamond engagement ring, Meghan Markle also wears a plain Welsh gold band on the fourth finger of her left hand. That was given to her on her 2018 wedding day to Prince Harry, the day she married into the royal family.

In 2019, upon the birth of her first son, Prince Archie, and celebrating their first anniversary, Harry gave Meghan a diamond eternity band. Harry helped design the ring with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

He reportedly added birthstones for his wife (peridot), Archie (emerald), and himself (sapphire) on the underside of the band. Harper’s Bazaar reports each birthstone stone has a particular significance: “Sapphires [are] believed to protect those close to you from harm, peridots said to instill power in the wearer, and emeralds considered a symbol of rebirth and love.”

Alongside her work with the Women’s Alliance, Meghan Markle has debuted her website, American Riviera Orchard. She is also working on a cooking show for Netflix.