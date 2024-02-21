Meghan Markle's acting career guide details every role she has played on TV and in movies. Plus, find out where to stream select titles.

Meghan Markle’s acting career didn’t make her a household name. But Meghan’s movies and TV shows did raise her profile enough to where she met Prince Harry and became one of the most famous people in the world.

Meghan hasn’t acted since marrying Harry in 2018. Despite the renewed popularity of her TV drama Suits, the duchess has limited her on-screen appearances to interviews, documentaries, and a commercial cameo.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s guide to Meghan Markle’s acting career covers every one of her movie and TV appearances. It also answers where you can see Meghan’s acting in 2024.

‘Married…With Children’

Meghan Markle’s first acting role was in the classic sitcom Married…With Children. Like so many other actors, Meghan got her start as an uncredited extra in just one episode.

Meghan appeared in season 9 episode 28 titled “The Undergraduate,” which aired in 1995. It’s a “blink-and-you’ll-miss-it” moment as the future royal sits on stage in the background of a school scene.

Married…With Children is available to stream on Hulu.

‘General Hospital’

Meghan’s first credited acting role was in a 2002 episode of General Hospital. She played a nurse named Jill in the Nov. 14, 2022, episode.

Meghan already had a connection to General Hospital before landing the gig. Her father, Thomas Markle, Sr., served as the soap opera’s lighting director. Meghan delivers one forgettable line in her turn as Jill.

Past seasons of General Hospital are not available to stream.

‘Century City’

The sci-fi legal drama Century City played an important role in Meghan Markle’s acting career. She only appeared in one episode, but it did help her become a SAG-AFTRA member. Meghan allegedly lied to casting directors about already being a member. After giving her a role in a 2004 episode, the show was obligated to help Meghan join the actors’ union.

Meghan plays Natasha in the season 1 episode “A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Lose.” She appears in a scene as a partygoer with series leads Nestor Carbonell, Ioan Gruffudd, and Viola Davis.

Century City only lasted nine episodes before CBS canceled it. So it’s not surprising to learn the drama isn’t available to stream.

‘Cuts’

Meghan continued her string of TV cameos and guest roles with an episode of Cuts in 2005. She played Cori in the season 1 episode “My Boyfriend’s Back.”

Cuts served as a spinoff to the series One on One and ran for two seasons. However, the show is not available to stream.

‘A Lot Like Love’

Meghan Markle’s first movie appearance was a brief role in the romantic comedy A Lot Like Love. Meghan is credited as “Hot Girl” in the 2005 film starring Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet. A quick clip of Meghan features in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

She shares a brief scene with Kutcher and co-star Kal Penn, introducing herself as “Natalie” on an airplane. A Lot Like Love is not available to stream.

‘Love, Inc.’

Meghan Markle returned to TV with a 2005 episode of Love, Inc. She played Teresa Santos, a subway station attendant who catches the eye of a man who hires the eponymous dating agency for help.

Love, Inc. lasted 22 episodes and was canceled after UPN merged with the WB. As a result, it was not released on Blu-ray or DVD, nor is it available to stream.

‘The War at Home’

Meghan’s next TV role came in an episode of the sitcom The War at Home. Playing Susan, she pops up in the season 1 episode “The Seventeen-Year Itch.”

It was a substantial role for Meghan compared to her previous on-screen appearances. Unfortunately, the sitcom isn’t available to stream. But it was released on DVD.

‘Deceit’

Meghan picked up a minor role in the 2006 TV movie Deceit. Her character’s name was Gwen in the mystery thriller starring Emmanuelle Chriqui and Matt Long. Deceit hasn’t made its way to streaming.

‘CSI: NY’

Meghan’s one-off acting roles reached a new level in 2006 when she landed a gig on the successful CSI: NY. She played Veronica Perez in the season 3 episode “Murder Sings the Blues.”

Veronica was a maid suspected of murder after her secret husband was found dead. Find the episode on both Hulu and Paramount+.

‘Deal or No Deal’

Though not technically an acting role, Meghan’s time on Deal or No Deal has to appear on any list of her TV shows and movies. Meghan served as holder of briefcase No. 24 in 34 episodes of the game show between 2006 and 2007.

Find Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal episodes on Prime and Peacock.

‘90210’

In 2008, Meghan finally got a recurring role. It wasn’t a very long one, but the future duchess did appear in two episodes of 90210.

Meghan played Wendy, a high school student, in the first two episodes of the teen drama. The Beverly Hills 90210 spinoff is available to stream on Prime and the CW website.

‘’Til Death’

It was back to cameos and guest roles on TV for Meghan in 2008. She played the car salesperson Tara in one episode of the sitcom ‘Til Death.

‘Til Death isn’t streaming anywhere. But you can buy individual episodes from Amazon if you’re adamant about seeing Meghan Markle’s acting. Look for season 3 episode 2 to find her.

‘The Apostles’

The Apostles ranks as perhaps Meghan’s most forgettable acting role. The TV movie didn’t carry much star power or interest when it premiered in 2008.

Meghan plays Kelly Calhoun in the cop drama, but that’s about all there is to know about the production. It is not available on streaming services.

‘Good Behavior’

The TV movie Good Behavior gave Meghan Markle a more sizeable role. Unfortunately, it didn’t make much of an impact on audiences.

The mob drama includes Meghan as Sadie Valencia and features some big Hollywood names. Meghan’s co-stars included Catherine O’Hara, Gary Cole, Mae Whitman, Jeffrey Tambor, and future Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams. Unfortunately, you can’t find Good Behavior on any streaming service.

‘Knight Rider’

2009 gave Meghan Markle the chance to appear in another reboot. Season 1 episode 14 sees her play Annie Ortiz, an old Army friend of series lead Justin Bruening. It turned out to be a physical role that saw Meghan jump into the boxing ring.

After a stint on Peacock and Prime, the 2008 Knight Rider reboot is no longer available to stream.

‘Without a Trace’

Meghan added another high-profile crime drama to her resume with a 2009 role in Without a Trace. She appears as college student Holly Shepard in the season 7 episode “Chameleon.”

The entire Without a Trace series isn’t streaming anywhere. But, you can buy Meghan Markle’s episode off Prime.

‘Fringe’

Meghan got the chance to play the other side of the law in Fringe. She earned a two-episode run on the sci-fi series created by J.J. Abrams.

Meghan played Junior FBI Agent Amy Jessup in the first two episodes of season 2. Jessup helps investigate a car accident that leads her to cross paths with the series’ leads.

Fringe is available to stream on Max. You can also watch episodes (with ads) on Freevee.

‘The League’

Meghan got her chance at comedy with The League in 2009. Season 1 episode 2 cast Meghan as … Meghan, a woman approached in a bar by one of the main characters.

It certainly gave Meghan the chance to play a lighter role after guest-starring in a string of dramas. Stream The League on Hulu.

‘Remember Me’

There isn’t much in common between The League and the 2010 drama Remember Me other than Meghan Markle’s role. Once again, she played a woman named Megan, and her scene took place in a bar.

This time, Meghan played a bartender. She has a brief scene that includes star Robert Pattinson, but the two don’t exchange any lines.

Remember Me is available to buy or rent through Amazon. It can also be streamed on Plex and PlutoTV.

‘CSI: Miami’

Meghan picked up a badge again and returned to the world of CSI in 2010. She portrayed Officer Leah Montoya in a season 8 episode of CSI: Miami.

Meghan didn’t figure prominently in the episode’s plot, but it was another stepping stone in her acting career. CSI: Miami is available to stream on Paramount+ and Hulu.

‘Get Him to the Greek’

Meghan’s movie resume includes an uncredited role in the 2010 comedy Get Him to the Greek. It’s a brief cameo where she plays a woman named Tatiana seen at a party with Russell Brand’s character.

Get Him to the Greek is available to rent or buy through Amazon or Apple.

Meghan Markle got a more prominent role with The Candidate, albeit in a short film. She played a secretary in the 2010 thriller, which co-starred Robert Picardo, Tom Gulanger, and Vyto Ruginis.

The 20-minute film is available online, including on the Tribeca Film Festival website.

‘The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down’

It was back to TV movies for Meghan Markle in 2011. The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down gave her the part of Dana. It was a remake of a 2006 film and featured Meghan alongside other notable names like Adam Pally and Max Greenfield.

The movie is only available to buy or rent through Google.

‘Horrible Bosses’

The biggest title in the list of Meghan Markle movies is Horrible Bosses. She gets a tiny role in the 2011 comedy as Jamie, a Fed Ex driver whom Jason Sudeikis fails to flirt with.

Horrible Bosses is available to stream on Max.

‘Dysfunctional Friends’

Next up for Meghan was the 2012 movie Dysfunctional Friends. It was another small role, this time playing a photographer named Terry in the comedy/drama.

You can watch the complete movie for free on Tubi. Meghan appears within the first five minutes, so royal watchers don’t have to wait long to see her on screen.

‘Suits’

2011 was the year Meghan Markle’s acting career changed forever. Suits premiered, introducing a broader audience to Meghan as her character Rachel Zane.

Meghan logged 108 episodes of the legal drama, ending her run in 2018. The show became a surprise hit on Netflix in 2023, where it remains available to stream.

‘Castle’

Meghan wasn’t completely done with TV once Suits went on the air. She still had an appearance on Castle that aired in 2012.

It was a darker role for Meghan. She played a serial killer named Charlotte Boyd, who had a habit of staging crime scenes like fairy tale stories.

Meghan’s role came in season 4. Castle is available to stream on Hulu.

‘Random Encounters’

Meghan began getting more substantial roles in 2013. The romantic comedy Random Encounters was the first example. Meghan played Mindy, the best friend to lead Abby Wathen.

The film was released digitally in the U.S. but got a U.K. release once Meghan and Harry became an item. The marketing of the movie was changed to emphasize Meghan despite her supporting role.

Stream Random Encounters for free on Tubi, Vudu, and the Roku Channel.

‘When Sparks Fly’

Meghan tried her hand at a Hallmark movie with When Sparks Fly in 2014. The story wasn’t all that groundbreaking as Meghan played a journalist returning to her hometown and finding love along the way.

When Sparks Fly is available to stream with a Prime membership or for free on Plex.

‘Anti-Social’

Anti-Social gave Meghan Markle’s acting career another leading role with some heavier material. The London-based gang drama cast her as Kristen, the boyfriend of an armed robber.

Anti-Social is not available to stream on any services.

Meghan Markle’s final movie was Dater’s Handbook, a 2013 Hallmark Channel production. She played Cassandra, a successful businesswoman who tries to find success in love by following a dating guidebook.

You can watch Dater’s Handbook on Peacock or via Pluto TV.