Meghan Markle left the royal family alongside her husband, Prince Harry, back in 2020. And while there have been mixed feelings about her departure, one expert says it was a 'loss' for the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t have the most positive time while working as members of the royal family. The two didn’t like how they were treated by the press or their own family, and as a result, they stepped back from their royal roles in 2020. Ever since, Harry and Meghan have been living a more private life in the United States, and they reportedly have very little relationship with the royal family.

However, one expert thinks Meghan’s departure from the royal family proved to be a “loss” for the monarchy.

Meghan Markle | Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle’s royal exit was a ‘loss,’ says one expert

When Meghan and Harry started dating, it didn’t take the press long to pry into the duchess’ past. She had been once divorced, she grew up in the United States, and she was an actress — three things that the royal family didn’t quite understand. However, Meghan had made a name and career for herself without the help of anyone else, and the royal family could have used her independent mentality as a positive, according to one expert.

“I think it was probably a very complicated situation, the one that Megan found herself in,” Royal author Jane Marguerite Tippett told Australia’s 9Honey. But Tippett expressed that Meghan having been divorced wasn’t the main issue; it was the independence she’d gained from the situation. “I think that probably the institution didn’t understand how to deal with a woman not so much who was divorced, but who had had a very independent life.”

It’s important to remember that Kate Middleton met Prince William when she was just 18 years old; the two started dating by the time they were 20, so Kate’s entire adulthood was shaped by the royal family. While there is no issue with that, Meghan’s situation differed because she had created an entirely independent way of life for herself before being thrust into the royal family — a change neither she nor the royals could adapt to.

“Who had had an education, who had lived the first 35 years of her life as someone who called her own shots, called her own story and they probably didn’t come to grips with that in perhaps the most pragmatic way,” Tippett continued of describing Meghan’s life and the royal family’s response.

The royal family wasn’t prepared for ‘long-term success’ with Meghan Markle

Since Meghan’s independence meant she wasn’t as willing to follow royal protocol, it meant the royal family wasn’t sure how the future would look for her. The royal family is an institution that has always stuck to tradition, and Meghan’s approach to life threatened to throw that off course. “I think it’s a loss for the monarchy to not have [Harry and Meghan] because they worked on interesting charities, interesting projects,” Tippett said. She added that it’s also “unfortunate” that Harry and Meghan couldn’t “balance” their charitable projects with “how to work the system.”

Things between the Sussexes and the royal family remain cold. It’s hard to say if there is any room for reconciliation, but Harry has reportedly been trying to work through his difficulties with King Charles.