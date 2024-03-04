Meghan Markle left the royal family alongside Prince Harry back in 2020, and at least one expert thinks the duchess made a subtle dig on the last episode of her Archewell podcast.

Meghan Markle has not always been on the best terms with the royal family. While the Duchess of Sussex had a close relationship with certain royals, like Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Eugenie, her connection never blossomed with many of the family members. According to Meghan and Prince Harry, she wasn’t protected from the press, and her mental health wasn’t taken seriously.

Now that Meghan has been living in the United States and has her own projects — including her podcast series, Archetypes — she likely feels a lot freer. And one ending remark on an Archetypes podcast episode has an expert thinking it was a dig at the royal family.

Did Meghan Markle make a dig at the royal family during an ‘Archetypes’ episode?

Meghan recently announced that her podcast has a new home with Lemonada Media, but the podcast’s first season was on Spotify. Ultimately, Spotify and Meghan agreed to part ways after certain metrics were not met. But in the podcast’s final episode, Meghan shared some remarks about being able to speak out.

“I feel seen. I had never considered that in using my voice that I would feel seen, but I do,” the duchess said, via Express. “What didn’t you do to bury me / but you forgot that I was a seed” that line coming from Dinos Christianopoulos, a Greek poet. But were those closing remarks indirectly meant for the royal family?

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes Meghan was making a statement to Harry’s family across the pond, by whom she often felt silenced during her time as a working royal. “I’m sure that it was a veiled reference to the restrictions of the royal family,” Dampier told The Sun, according to Express. “It’s a clever way of doing it because she’s not directly saying something.”

Meghan Markle has been living her own life since leaving the royals behind

Although Meghan continues to support her husband and the decisions he makes regarding his family, she has seemingly left the past behind. The Duchess of Sussex has not returned to the United Kingdom since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022. She did not attend King Charles’ coronation in 2023 and did not make the quick UK trip with Harry after learning of Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

Meghan and Harry have been living in California and raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Harry has said that he believes his father’s current situation is enough to bring the family back together, though Harry has not been back to the UK since he first learned of Charles’ health. It’s unclear how the future will play out for the Sussexes and the royals, though it seems that Meghan doesn’t need to return to the royal family based on the success she has seen since her departure.