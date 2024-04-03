Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, continues to do charitable work long after leaving the royal family. And she even honored Princess Diana in a subtle way at a recent event.

Meghan Markle has been living in California with her husband, Prince Harry, since 2020. The two share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and although they have not been working members of the royal family in four years, Harry and Meghan continue to do philanthropic work.

Meghan recently visited a children’s hospital in Los Angeles to read stories to the young kids, and she subtly honored Princess Diana — who loved children — in the process.

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle often carried a piece of Princess Diana with her

Harry and his brother, Prince William, lost their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. Since then, the two men have separately done whatever they could to honor her, and now that both are married, their wives do as well. Meghan frequently wears Diana’s jewelry to major events, but this time, Express reports that she wore Diana’s Cartier watch to a small, intimate event while reading to kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on March 21. Meghan read stories to sick children, and she changed her voice, added effects, and more to make the reading as interactive as possible.

Those who saw photos and videos of Meghan’s appearance spotted the jewelry on her wrist, which she has been seen wearing the watch before. The gold watch suggests that Meghan likes to carry the memory of Diana with her, especially when she does any sort of philanthropic work. And while she never actually met Harry’s mother, it seems she embraces Diana’s attitudes of independence and wanting to help others.

Many people think Diana would have embraced Meghan had she had the opportunity to know her; Meghan and Diana have a surprising amount in common, and Diana might have been thankful that Meghan was there to remove Harry from the fanfare of the royal family that he so desperately wanted to escape.

Close-up of Meghan Markle’s Cartier watch she inherited from Princess Diana | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to do philanthropic work

Since leaving their positions as working royals, Harry and Meghan have continued to attend charitable events and do work for their own organization, Archewell. Meghan’s decision to read to children is likely just one of many opportunities she and Harry have had since moving to the United States. Plus, the two are still dedicated to Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation, which has also allowed them to further serve a charitable purpose.

Harry and Meghan are planning to return to the UK in May 2024 for an Invictus Games ceremony. It’s unclear how long they will be there, but it will be Meghan’s first time back in the country since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. The two will likely bring their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, though that has not been confirmed. Plus, it will give Harry and Meghan a chance to check in on King Charles and Kate Middleton.