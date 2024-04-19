The Duchess of Sussex could be having second thoughts about how she handled her exit from the royal family and how it affects her children.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal family exit set the tone for what the couple called their freedom from the House of Windsor. Then, they were parents to just Prince Archie and have since welcomed daughter Lilibet Diana. As they grow older, a royal expert believes Meghan is “terrified” her kids will “blame her” for cutting them off from the royal family. Here’s why.

Meghan Markle reportedly fears backlash from her kids about separation from royal family

The Mirror spoke to royal expert Tom Quinn, who believes Meghan Markle may be having second thoughts about keeping her distance from the royal family. She worries her children will have “no real relationship” with cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

He said, “Meghan is also really worried that her children will have no real relationship with their cousins George, Charlotte and Louis. Meghan loves having a big, happy family and hates it when people describe her childhood and family as dysfunctional. She’s terrified history is going to repeat itself.”

Quinn adds that a friend of the couple, one of Meghan’s few UK friends, told him that the Duchess of Sussex does “miss” some aspects of UK life. “She worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the UK as working royals.”

Have Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet visited the royal family since moving to California?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Since moving to California in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a few trips to the United Kingdom. Harry has visited his homeland and the royal family more than his wife, who has only trekked across the pond a handful of times.

However, their children have yet to spend an extended period of time in the United Kingdom. Archie and Lilibet last visited England in June 2022 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

That was Lilibet’s first birthday. The family celebrated in Windsor.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton didn’t attend, the Queen, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Archie’s godfather Charlie Van Straubenzee were invited to the event. Reportedly, Kate and William already had a prior engagement at a previously planned Jubilee event in Wales.

Lilibet’s second cousins, Mike Tindall and Zara’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, were present. Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, daughters of Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly, were also present, reports The Standard.

How close in age are Meghan and Harry’s children to their cousins?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children are in the same age range as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s. Here’s the breakdown of their ages today.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have three children. They are each two years apart.

Prince George of Cambridge was born on July 22, 2013. He is 10 years old.

Kate and William’s second child, Princess Charlotte’s birthday is May 2, 2015. She is 8.

Their third child, Prince Louis, was born on April 23, 2018. He is 6.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are parents to a son and daughter. They are also two years apart.

Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019, making him 5 years old. His sister Princess Lilibet’s birthdate is June 4, 2021, and she is 3.