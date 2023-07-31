Meghan Markle will celebrate her 42nd birthday on August 4. The Duchess of Sussex will reportedly have a "toned-down" celebration, given that she has been in the spotlight quite a bit in 2023.

The Duchess of Sussex turns 42 on August 4. Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have been living in California since early 2020; this will be her fourth birthday back in her home state after spending a few years in the United Kingdom to serve the royal family. Harry and Meghan relocated after nonstop royal rifts and issues with the press, but so far, their lives in the United States haven’t been much quieter than in the UK.

This year, one expert thinks Meghan will keep the celebrations “toned down” after she and Harry spent plenty of time in the spotlight with their various discussions of the royal family.

Meghan Markle | AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Meghan Markle celebrates her 42nd birthday on August 4

Meghan Markle settled into her California home with Prince Harry about three years ago, and since then, the two have been making waves in the media. The couple sat down for a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they unleashed plenty of stories about their time in the royal family. In 2022, the two launched their Netflix documentary series, which mostly highlighted their difficulties with the press and the royals’ unwillingness to back them up. And in 2023, Harry released “Spare,” his tell-all memoir where he held nothing back about his upbringing.

Now, Meghan is likely looking to lay low for her birthday, given that the couple has stirred up plenty of controversy by telling their side of the story. PR expert Mayah Riaz told Mirror that she thinks Meghan will keep things low key given all the media attention lately.

“[The celebration] will possibly be quite toned down this year and likely to be a private affair,” Riaz said. “It’s quite possible that Meghan will spend the day of her actual birthday at home in Montecito, surrounded by her two children, Price Harry, possibly her mother Doria and their rescue dogs.” Riaz added that the duchess “may also choose to celebrate her special day with a small, intimate gathering. This could be with friends at their home or at a restaurant.”

Meghan Markle | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the center of plenty of rumors

Rumors are inevitable when you’re famous, but Harry and Meghan seem to be unable to escape the press and the rumor mill despite moving thousands of miles away from the UK. People questioned their marriage when Meghan dodged Harry’s kiss at a Lakers game back in April, then the two subsequently did not publicly acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary. Of course, there is absolutely nothing to prove the couple’s marriage is in trouble, and we assume it’s not.

Rumors swirled that Harry and Meghan were hitting a financial speed bump after Spotify axed Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, and the couple were also supposedly house hunting and looking to sell their extremely expensive Montecito, California mansion. None of the rumors have been proven true at any point, but it doesn’t stop the press from creating stories about the couple’s life. It’s unclear exactly how Meghan will spend her birthday, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the duchess doesn’t want a ton of fanfare.