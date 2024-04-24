The Duchess of Sussex reportedly thought she was going to live in a luxe royal residence instead of a cottage.

Upon marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle was thrust into the royal family’s world. She has historically claimed she knew very little about the House of Windsor. But, she reportedly felt “tricked” by Queen Elizabeth’s luxe wedding gift, Frogmore Cottage, which she thought was a castle but instead had just a “mere eight bedrooms.”

Meghan Markle moved into Frogmore Cottage upon marrying Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018. Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, gave them Frogmore Cottage as their primary U.K. residence.

However, royal editor Charlotte Griffith said Meghan wasn’t too happy with the property. She told GB News that Meghan thought she was moving into a castle.

Griffith shared, “Harry thought he was getting a fantastic freebie.” Subsequently, the couple ultimately spent $3 million renovating the property they moved into after their 2018 wedding.

“There were a few reports at the time that Meghan thought she was moving into Frogmore House, which is a much grander property. She felt a bit tricked or confused. She hadn’t quite realized it was actually a cottage with only eight bedrooms.”

Ultimately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. to live in the U.S., Frogmore Cottage remained vacant. The couple used it briefly during short visits across the pond.

King Charles ultimately kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of their U.K. home after the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare. The book shared unflattering details about the House of Windsor.

Griffith told GB News, “Harry was incensed by this move. Nothing is by chance with Harry. He’s kind of spiteful, and he can’t let go of the past.”

She continued, “Why is he so hung up on Frogmore? This is the country he was desperate to get away from. This is a house he didn’t particularly want to live in.”

“The reason his dad kicked him out of Frogmore was that he’d slagged off Camilla in Spare. And it was a really difficult decision for Charles because no dad wants to kick their son out of their home. But he went beyond the pale,” Griffith concluded.

Prince Harry continues to push the envelope with King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles photographed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral | Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

However, it appears Prince Harry continues to push the envelope with his father, King Charles. The Duke of Sussex was reportedly “trolling” his father upon listing his U.S. residency as his eviction date.

Harry has officially changed his primary residence from the U.K. to the U.S. The change was backdated to the precise date he and Meghan vacated Frogmore Cottage.

Ironically, Prince Harry did not list his U.S. residency as of March 2020, when he and Meghan formally moved to the United States. But instead, he chose June 29, 2023 — the day Charles evicted him and Meghan from the property. Charlotte Griffith explained the details of the date’s significance.

Griffiths said: “To me, it feels like he’s trolling his dad a bit because he could have said that he’s been a US resident since 2020 when he quit the UK and moved to the States, but instead, he chose the exact day that his dad kicked him out of Frogmore.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reside in Montecito, California, with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She runs the website American Riviera Orchard.