Meghan Markle is transitioning from her signature 'California-cool looks' to 'true Hollywood glam' by teaming up with a celebrity stylist.

Meghan Markle has a new addition to her team. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly hired a celebrity stylist. The reason: to “revamp” her wardrobe as she embarks on a Hollywood comeback. Ahead, who Meghan’s hired as her stylist to put her image solidly in “Hollywood glam” territory.

Meghan’s reportedly hired celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi

Meghan is stylist-free no more. The former Suits star has reportedly hired celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi to “revamp her look,” Lauren Sherman, a fashion industry insider, claimed in her Line Sheet newsletter (via Page Six).

Meghan’s “working with Jamie Mizrahi, expert celebrity friend-turned-expert celebrity stylist,” Sherman wrote. Mizrahi is also the former creative director for Juicy Couture and founder of the underwear brand The Kit.

Since relocating to Montecito, California, in 2020, where she lives with Prince Harry and their two children, Meghan has, per the outlet, “relied on stealth wealth separates like cashmere sweaters and polished coats with jeans.”

With Meghan’s career “relaunch” underway, Mizrahi, who counts Adele, Riley Keough, and Jennifer Lawrence, and Jeremy Allen White as clients, is helping the royal go from “California-cool looks into true Hollywood glam.”

A stylist ‘narrative’ frustrated Meghan years earlier

Before hiring Mizrahi, Meghan was known for eschewing the services of a stylist, not unlike actors Blake Lively and January Jones.

As a working royal, she found the “narrative” she had a stylist “frustrating.” According to Tom Bower’s July 2022 Revenge book, “irritation” ensued when author Omid Scobie tweeted about Meghan’s supposed stylist.

“As [Jason] Knauf would later state, ‘The book [Finding Freedom] was discussed with the Duchess multiple times in person and over email.’ Her only irritation was Scobie’s Tweet describing Jessica Mulroney as Meghan’s stylist.’”

“‘You know,’ Meghan told Knauf, ‘how personally frustrating I find the “stylist” narrative.'”

“‘It’s the only thing I seem to still have any control over — my personal styling,'” she explained. “But given we are being asked to co-operate with this evidently authoritative biography,” Meghan added, “I will not be comfortable doing so if this person is considered to be an authority.’”

Meghan hasn’t stopped making headlines for her fashion choices since leaving royal life

Ever since leaving royal life behind in 2020, the public’s interest in Meghan’s fashion choices hasn’t slowed down. In the days leading up to Meghan’s reported stylist hire, the 42-year-old made headlines for her latest street style.

Cameras spotted Meghan wearing casual outfits in Los Angeles, California, during a day of meetings. Think Duchess of Sussex wardrobe staples such as a monochromatic color palette and skinny jeans.

Weeks earlier, the same thing happened during a three-day trip to Canada to mark the one-year countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. Meghan made headlines for her fashion choices. Her every outfit was detailed down to the shoes and sunglasses. Blogs dedicated to Meghan’s style ID’d items with every appearance Meghan made.

Clearly, the Meghan Effect is still going strong. Now, devoted fans of the royal’s style will have to watch for any subtle — or obvious — changes in her wardrobe amid the stylist hire.