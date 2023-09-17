An expert says Meghan Markle showing up halfway through the Invictus Games did a number of her and Prince Harry's body language.

Meghan Markle arrived at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, three days after the competition began on Sept. 9, 2023. According to an expert, the 42-year-old’s tardiness may have actually been a good thing for her and Prince Harry. Why? Because it created a dynamic between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex similar to their first-ever Invictus Games appearance.

Meghan apologized for being ‘late to the party’ at a Sept. 12 Invictus Games event

Meghan Markle | Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking at Friends @ Home, an event where competitors and their families mingled, Meghan took the stage. “Hi, everybody,” she began. “It is so special to be here, and I’m sorry I’m a little late to the party.”

Meghan continued, telling the crowd assembled at the Düsseldorf Airport on Sept. 12, 2023, that her and Prince Harry’s two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, who live with their parents in Montecito, California, were behind her late arrival.

“Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created … and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home,” she said. “Three milkshakes and a school drop off, and I just landed a couple of hours ago, and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.”

Meghan’s tardiness put Harry in the ‘hosting role’ not unlike their 2017 Invictus Games appearance

Analyzing Harry and Meghan’s demeanor, body language expert Judi James noted how the former Suits star’s late arrival made for a dynamic not until their first time at the games together in 2017.

“Harry’s confidence signals have increased with Meghan out there,” James told Express before adding, “it’s easy to see why.” Meghan, she said, used “the kind of back and arm touches, and the adoring face-gazing rituals complete with beaming smiles of approval and support that she did in the early days of their relationship.”

“Her late arrival might even have done them a favour [sic] when it comes to their body language,” the expert continued. “Meghan described herself as having ‘come late to the party,’ but it has allowed Harry to take a hosting role again. Meaning we’re seeing echoes of their body language signals together from 2017 when they first appeared together in public at the Toronto Invictus Games, when Harry took the role of proud host and leader, looking equally proud of his smitten-looking then-girlfriend.”

“Meghan has also been looking keen to join Harry as an equal when it comes to being ‘part of the Invictus family,’” James added. “She has been chatting and hugging athletes and their families and joining in watching the heats using similar signals of immersed interest as Harry.”

A royal author claims Archie and Lili weren’t the reason Meghan went to the Invictus Games late

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

While Meghan shared that Archie and Lili delayed her Invictus Games arrival, royal biographer Tom Bower has since claimed the mother of two showed up late due to something else. Calling Meghan’s own reason “ludicrous,” the author pointed to writing a book as the reason behind her Sept. 12 arrival.

“My information is that she is writing her memoirs, and it will be a huge money-spinner,” Bower told GB News (via Daily Mail).

The Invictus Games end on Sept. 16, 2023.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.