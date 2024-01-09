Meghan Markle suffered from an illness that caused symptoms so severe she was once hospitalized.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was a working actor and founder of the lifestyle website The Tig. In 2015, ahead of meeting Prince Harry, she discussed how an invisible illness and medical condition, migraines, caused “debilitating” symptoms that led to her hospitalization.

Meghan Markle needed to be hospitalized for her migraines

In a 2015 interview with The Chalkboard, Meghan Markle discussed her favorite healthy living tips. She revealed she suffered from migraines, cited by WebMD as an invisible illness. Meghan says her headaches caused “debilitating” symptoms so bad she needed to be hospitalized.

She revealed, “I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture and cupping. I used to have debilitating migraines (hospitalized for them), and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game changer.”

Meghan Markle said this is a breakfast ‘favorite’

Meghan Markle believes in an overall approach to wellness. | Getty Images/Chris Jackson

In the same interview, Meghan Markle discussed other wellness methods to keep her mind and body healthy. The former actor shared her favorite supplements, breakfast, and mantra.

“Magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin, and Cortisol Manager before bed. Sometimes Ashwagandha makes it into the mix, too!” Meghan said of her favorite supplements.

As for breakfast, she says her favorite is “a Clean Cleanse vanilla shake with blueberries or an acai bowl with fresh berries, manuka honey, and bee pollen (that’s my absolute favorite).”

Finally, she admitted her mantra was “I am enough.” She believed “thoughts become things, so it’s important to stay as positive as possible. It’s crazy how it trickles into everything in your life.”

How to make Meghan Markle’s go-to breakfast smoothie

Meghan Markle’s go-to breakfast smoothie mixes protein, fruit, and many healthy ingredients to make it a complete meal. As always, this guide can be updated to suit a person’s tastes and health issues if they have allergies to the base ingredients.

The ingredients in Meghan’s smoothie include shake powder, frozen Blueberries, Cinnamon, and Chia Seeds. Also included are Almond Milk and Coconut Water.

Then, these ingredients are blended to create a smooth drink. It’s perfect for a healthy meal replacement or a midday snack.

Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in 2018. They live in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.