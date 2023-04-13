Mel Brooks Recalls Telling His Wife He Was ‘Broke’ on Their First Date

Actor, producer, and writer Mel Brooks discussed his first date with his late wife, Anne Bancroft. Brooks says he faced significant financial difficulty early in his career. He reveals he had to tell Bancroft he was “broke” during their first date.

Mel Brooks says he was ‘broke’

Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft | Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

During an interview with ABC News, Brooks spoke about his first date with Bancroft. He admits she gave him $20 under the table because he couldn’t afford to pay for the meal.

“I didn’t have any money, and I was dating Anne Bancroft,” Brooks tells interviewer George Stephanopoulos. “She was on Broadway and The Miracle Worker. We were at a Chinese restaurant one night, and I said, ‘I’m broke.’ She slipped me a $20 bill under the table. And the bill came up to $14 or $15. It wasn’t that expensive.”

Brooks continues, “So, I gave the waiter a $20 bill, and I said, ‘Keep it.’ I got outside and [Anne slapped me]. She said, ‘Don’t be such a big shot with my money.’”

Mel Brooks says he struggled to make money

In 1969, Brooks won an Oscar for The Producers for best original screenplay. Roughly 30 years later, the film was transformed into a Broadway musical starring Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane. The production won 12 Tony Awards.

Despite the success of the 1967 film, Brooks reveals he had difficulty with his finances. Receiving an award didn’t translate into financial security.

“Up until Blazing Saddles, I was hanging on to show business with the skin of my teeth, not making any money,” says Brooks during an interview with Ruth Rogers on Ruthie’s Table 4 (presented by iHeart Radio Podcasts). “The first movie I made was The Producers. Good movie—I won the Academy Award for the screenplay, but it just about broke even.”

Mel Brooks’ movies

Brooks gained Hollywood’s attention when he wrote the screenplay for The Producers. After that, he went on to write for Get Smart (1965–1970), The Twelve Chairs (1970), Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974), High Anxiety (1977), Spaceballs (1987), and many more.

One of Brooks’ early acting roles was in a 1951 episode of The Milton Berle Show. After that, he appeared in the film Putney Swope (1969). His other movie appearances include To Be or Not to Be (1983), Life Stinks (1991), The Little Rascals (1994), and Dracula: Dead and Loving It (1995).

Brooks knew he wanted to be part of the entertainment industry after seeing the musical Anything Goes. He was captivated by Ethel Merman’s performance.

“She was amazing,” Brooks says during an interview with Fresh Air. “That show changed me and changed my life. My hands stung from screaming and applauding so much after it was over.

