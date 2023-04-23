Metallica Was Asked Not to Look Mick Jagger in the Eyes When Opening for The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger is an iconic rock star whose persona has earned him the status of a legendary figure. Many look up to The Rolling Stones singer and can only dream of achieving the status he has. However, anyone with this status would most likely develop an inflated ego. This might be the case with Mick Jagger as Lars Ulrich, the drummer of Metallica, says he was asked not to look him in the eyes when they were opening for The Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger has been accused of having an inflated ego

Metallica | Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images METALLICA

Many musicians have only shared fond stories about working with Mick Jagger. However, there are several stories about his head being too big to fit on his body. For example, a famous story by comedian John Mulaney illustrates Jagger as an overdemanding musician who owns whatever room he enters.

Even his bandmate and longtime friend Keith Richards has criticized Jagger’s egotistic behavior. In his memoir, Life, The Rolling Stones guitarist said Jagger had a “swollen head” and an “inflated ego.”

“It was the beginning of the ’80s when Mick started to become unbearable,” Richards wrote. “That’s also when Jagger had lost his skill and had taken up singing lessons.”

Richards apologized for these comments, but it’s not the only time when Richards has expressed frustration over Jagger’s ego.

Metallica was asked not to look Mick Jagger in the eyes

In an interview with Bill Maher on his Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich shared his experience opening for The Rolling Stones. Metallica played opened for the Rolling Stones for two shows in San Francisco in 2005. While Metallica was honored to open for the iconic group, they were put off when told not to look Mick Jagger in the eyes.

“At that time, we had played shows over our career with Deep Purple, with AC/DC, with a few other bands, all the bands that I had posters on my wall when I was a kid, and so the last one of those boxes to check was the Stones. So we’re sitting backstage, and – and this is in no way a judgment on the Stones, this is really more about us – at one point a personal assistant or whatever comes and says, ‘Mick Jagger’s gonna walk through here in a couple minutes, he’s going over to his private gym in his truck, and he’s going to warm up before the show. When he walks through here, please don’t make eye contact with him or talk to him.’”

Ulrich says Jagger taught him how to treat his opening acts

When looking back on the experience, Ulrich said it wasn’t as he expected as he thought he would be hanging with Richards all day and it would just be one big party. It was enlightening as he ensured Metallica’s opening acts felt at home and not estranged like Mick Jagger made them feel.

“I had dreams, like, I thought, we’re gonna play with the Rolling Stones, and, you know, where I’m gonna spend my whole time, is in Keith Richards hotel room, sitting at one of those legendary parties ’til nine o’clock in the morning,” Ulrich explained. “It wasn’t exactly like that. I always go and say hello to our support act: I look them in the eye, I ask them if there’s anything they need. It’s a human thing; if somebody comes out and plays on a Metallica stage I want them to feel at home.”