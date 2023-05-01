Michael J. Fox Says Living With Parkinson’s Is Getting Harder: ‘I’m Not Gonna Be 80’

Michael J. Fox sat down for an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where he spoke frankly about living with Parkinson’s Disease. The actor shared a heartbreaking admission about the future as he faced his own mortality. Fox admitted, “I’m not gonna be 80,” after revealing how the disease continues to impact his overall health.

Michael J. Fox discussed how Parkinson’s Disease impacts his life on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ | CBS/CBS News

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1991

After seven seasons as a star on the hit tv series Family Ties and co-starring with Christopher Lloyd in the Back to the Future film trilogy, Michael J. Fox was a Hollywood superstar. However, at the age of 29, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He learned the news while filming the movie Doc Hollywood after seeking medical advice about a tremor he developed in his pinkie finger.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that causes uncontrollable jerks and twists. Shaking, slurred speech, and difficulty with balance and coordination are other noticeable aspects of the disease.

Fox didn’t publicly disclose that he had Parkinson’s for several years. Instead, he worked steadily in movies, including For Love or Money, The American President, and Frighteners.

However, during the filming of the third season of his sitcom Spin City, Fox publicly disclosed his health battle. After the series’ fourth season, Michael retired from full-time acting to focus on advocacy and fundraising for Parkinson’s Disease.

But, he continued to appear on television part-time as long as his Parkinson’s was worked into each character. He subsequently appeared on Scrubs. Boston Legal, Rescue Me, The Good Wife, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fox appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to discuss his health ahead of the debut of his newest project. Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie is set to debut on Apple TV+.

Parkinson’s Disease forces the actor to face his mortality

Speaking with newswoman Jane Pauley, Michael J. Fox admitted aspects of Parkinson’s Disease are “banging on the door.” Fox, 61, admitted, “It’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher. Every day gets tougher, but that’s the way it is. Who do I see about that?”

“I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. It was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then, started to break stuff. Broke this arm, broke this elbow. I broke my face and my hand,” he continued.

Falling is “a big killer” for people with Parkinson’s, as well as “aspirating food and pneumonia.” He continued, “All these subtle ways it gets you. You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s.” Fox concluded his statement with a heartbreaking admission, “I’m not gonna be 80.”

But the actor also mentioned that he’s had the disease for “30 plus years” and his “life is set up so that I can pack Parkinson’s along with me if I have to.”

“I recognize how hard this is for people, and I recognize how hard it is for me, but I have a certain set of skills that allow me to deal with this stuff,” Fox continued. “And I realize, with gratitude, optimism is sustainable.”

‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ allows fans into the actor’s day-to-day life

Michael J. Fox said the title of Still reflects his battle with being in a constant state of motion. He admits that even before his Parkinson’s diagnosis, he was never “still.”

“I could never be still,” Fox said. Pauley added the title could also mean “still here” and “still committed.” He responded, “I’ll take them all.”

Michael J. Fox’s life with his family and how living with Parkinson’s affects their day-to-day reality will be covered in the new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, coming to Apple TV+ May 12.