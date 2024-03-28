Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son, Bigi Jackson, Makes Rare Public Appearance With Siblings, Prince and Paris

Michael Jackson‘s three grown children made a rare public appearance together at the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson have always seemed more comfortable in the spotlight. But youngest sibling, Bigi Jackson, has notoriously avoided the public eye. Here’s what we know about Bigi and his brother and …

Michael Jackson‘s three grown children made a rare public appearance together at the opening night of MJ: The Musical in London. Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson have always seemed more comfortable in the spotlight. But youngest sibling, Bigi Jackson, has notoriously avoided the public eye. Here’s what we know about Bigi and his brother and sister now that all three are all grown up.

Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson at the opening night of “MJ: The Musical” on March 27, 2024 | John Phillips/Getty Images

Prince, Paris, and Bigi walked the red carpet together outside the Prince Edward Theatre. Paris, 25, and Bigi were notably somber in front of photographers, while Prince, 27, smiled widely and seemed quite at ease. MJ: The Musical focuses on Michael Jackson’s life and career while making the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The West End production stars the Broadway show’s original lead, Myles Frost, who won a Tony Award for his performance.

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, and Bigi Jackson at a performance of ‘MJ: The Musical’ in London | Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

All three siblings have been involved in their father’s legacy for years. Prince, Paris, and occasionally Bigi will attend media events in Michael’s honor. The “Billie Jean” singer’s middle child, Paris, has been modeling since 2017, appearing on the covers of Rolling Stone and Harper’s Bazaar and in campaigns for brands like Skims. Also a singer/songwriter and actor, the Sex Appeal star has grown the most comfortable in the spotlight compared to her brothers.

Myles Frost, Prince Michael Jackson, and Bigi Jackson at the 2022 Thriller Night Halloween Party | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prince is heavily involved in his nonprofit, Heal Los Angeles, which seeks to “improve the lives of young people in Greater Los Angeles by creating impactful programs that will help them pursue their dreams while building fundamental life skills.” The Loyola Marymount University alumnus graduated in 2019 with a business administration degree. Prince is a passionate motorcyclist and documents his long-distance rides throughout California.

Bigi Jackson with friends in 2019 in LA | gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Born via surrogate, Bigi is now 22 years old. In 2015, he changed his name from Blanket to Bigi. One of the last times cameras spotted the sci-fi enthusiast in public occurred in 2019. Bigi walked with some friends, notably avoiding the paparazzi.

Since then, he has given one interview to Good Morning Britain. Then 19, Bigi addressed climate change, saying, “I do think it’s important we all know about it. We have some work to do, but our generation knows how important it is.”

Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson at the Heal LA Foundation’s 2019 “Thriller Night” Costume Party | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Prince and Bigi are “best friends,” according to a People source. Their close relationship comforts fans who worry about the huge hole their father left in their lives when he died from cardiac arrest caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose in 2009. Prince, Bigi, and Paris are all children of Michael and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe. The couple married in 1996 and officially divorced in 2000, with Michael receiving full custody of Prince, Paris, and Bigi.

Prince, Paris, and Blanket at Michael Jackson’s hand and footprint ceremony held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in 2012 | Lester Cohen/WireImage

All three children call the late Elizabeth Taylor and Macaulay Culkin their godparents. The trio grew up at Neverland Ranch and moved into their grandmother Katherine Jackson’s home after Michael’s death. Paris and Prince also have a close relationship. Paris once told Good Morning America, “[Prince is] everything to me, you know? I’ve always looked up to him and always wanted his approval and everything and wanted to be more like him.”

Prince Jackson, Blanket Jackson, and Paris Jackson at the 2011 Michael Forever Tribute Concert | JSN Photography/WireImage

Prince is making LA a better place through his foundation. Paris is now an outspoken mental health advocate after struggling with her own mental health issues as a teenager. Bigi has grown up and is stepping into the spotlight when it feels right to him. Fans of the Jackson family are happy to see all three siblings thriving after losing their father and experiencing personal hardships.