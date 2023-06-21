Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are selling their Florida mansion for just under $3.5 million. Here's what the rock star and choreographer's home features.

The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, a former ballerina and choreographer at American Ballet Theatre, are selling their mansion in Florida for just under $3.5 million. Here’s what’s included in the four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath lakefront home.

Details about the home

The listing of the 5,700+ square foot home mentions that it’s a custom built Rutenburg built with privacy in mind. Located in the gated community of The Lake Club, the home boasts 4 en suite bedrooms (all with walk-in closets), 5.5 baths, a study, great room, den, and hidden media room complete with a wet bar and full bath—”The possibilities for that room are endless.”

With a focus on unique architecture, the home features 12 foot ceilings and crown molding throughout. Two professional decorators completely remodeled Jagger and Hamrick’s home over the last two years, adding things like new lighting, updated paint, pocket doors, darkening, remote-powered window treatments, and lightening the home’s previously dark wood.

The custom kitchen is a key feature of the house, complete with a Gas Viking stove, warming drawer, convection oven and a cappuccino machine. But perhaps the crown jewel of the home is the oversized primary bedroom, which features a private balcony with a fireplace and view of the water. The bathroom has dual granite vanities, a soaking tub, and walk-in rain shower.

The property

Jagger and Hamrick’s home sits on .035 of an acre. The lot showcases serene water views on two sides, is across the street from a highly manicured park, and only has one neighbor. Outside the home is a private courtyard surrounded by lush native Florida plants, three balconies, and a screened in Lanai with a fireplace and kitchen with a view of the open-air salt-water pool. There’s also a bell tower on the property that’s said to provide “spectacular sunset views.”

Aiding in the privacy of the home, the mansion is equipped with security cameras and gates. The gated community, The Lake Club, features a clubhouse, resort-style pools, tennis courts, dining, social activities, and a fitness center.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick

Jagger and Hamrick bought the Lakewood Ranch home along the Gulf Coast of Florida for a little over $1.9 million in Oct. 2020. According to Billboard, the property was registered under Hamrick’s name and was selected because she has family in the area. The home was originally purchased in 2010 for $1.2 million.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Hamrick share a 6-year-old son together named Deveraux. The couple also live in New York City, among other places. Jagger and Hamrick got together in 2014.

For more information about the home for sale, as well as photos, check out the official listing.