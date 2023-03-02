Has Mick Jagger Really Slept With Over 4,000 Women? Biographer Says That Might Be a ‘Low Figure’

In many respects, Mick Jagger is the quintessential rock star. As the lead vocalist of the Rolling Stones, Jagger is the frontman for one of the most iconic rock bands of all time. And his status as a pop culture icon – and famous lothario – has only expanded from there. But one biographer made a bold claim about Jagger’s love life that might shock even the most devoted fans.

How many times has Mick Jagger been married?

Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall circa 1979 in New York City. | Images Press/IMAGES/Getty Images

Before we get to that shocking claim, it’s worth taking a glance at Jagger’s romantic history. The singer has famously been in a string of well-known relationships. But three of these are perhaps the most prominent. From 1977 to 1999, he dated model and actor Jerry Hall. Then after she learned of his infidelity, the two – who were unofficially married, though it was declared invalid – split up.

Starting in 2001, Jagger dated model and fashion designer L’Wren Scott. They dated until her death in 2014. Amid all his relationships, however, Jagger was only legally married one time. From 1971 to 1978, he was married to former actor and activist Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, with whom Jagger shares a daughter. He also has seven children from other relationships, including four with Hall.

Mick Jagger allegedly slept with more than 4,000 women

Jagger famously engaged in extramarital affairs throughout his life. Even so, biographer Christopher Andersen – author of Mick, a biography of the rocker’s life – made a wild claim about just how many women Jagger had been involved with. “By one estimate, Mick Jagger has slept with 4,000 women,” Andersen told Extra, though this number remains unconfirmed. If true, that would still put Jagger far behind basketball player Wilt Chamberlain’s alleged list of exploits.

Moreover, Andersen elaborates on the fact that even this number might be underselling Jagger’s sexual exploits. After all, the number appears to only includes women. “Mick himself said at one point, ‘Everyone is basically bisexual,'” Andersen said. By that rationale, Jagger could have easily been romantically involved with an undisclosed number of men as well. However, the rock star has never bothered to confirm or deny anything completely regarding his sexuality or the number of people he’s slept with.

Who is Mick Jagger currently dating?

Since Scott’s death in 2014, Jagger has dated his current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick. A former ballerina at the American Ballet Theatre, Hamrick retired from that role in 2019 after a 15-year run. And in 2016, she and Jagger welcomed a son named Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. But the singer also reportedly got his girlfriend an epic Christmas gift just a few years later.

In 2020, the couple purchased a four-bedroom estate in Lakewood Ranch in Manatee County in Florida. The house – which is in Hamrick’s name – sold for $1.98 million. It sits on one-third of an acre, including 8,394 square feet under the roof and 5,726 square feet of living or business space, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.