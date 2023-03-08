Mick Jagger’s International Real Estate Portfolio Includes a French Castle and Florida Mansion for His Girlfriend

Celebrities often have multiple homes around the world, but Mick Jagger’s real estate holdings just might take the cake! The Rolling Stones frontman’s portfolio includes a French Castle, a Florida mansion, and a historic London home. Here are all of the details:

The Florida mansion Mick Jagger bought for his girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick

Mick Jagger scores Florida mansion for girlfriend Melanie Hamrick https://t.co/ttUmnCfid3 pic.twitter.com/S3rLpdCwlr — Page Six (@PageSix) December 16, 2020

One of Jagger’s most recent real estate purchases is a four-bedroom Florida mansion that reportedly went for $1.98 million, reports The Daily Mail. The 5,726-square-foot house was a gift for his girlfriend, choreographer Melanie Hamrick. The property is located in Sarasota’s Lakewood Ranch, a gated community close to Hamrick’s parents. Sarasota Magazine reported that Jagger and Hamrick, dating since 2014, toured the property virtually and bought it without ever setting foot in the house.

The home is extremely private — ideal for Jagger and his rockstar status. In addition to being in a gated community patrolled by security guards, their house is also surrounded by water on two sides, cutting down on areas where paparazzi and other gawkers might try to sneak a peek of the couple.

The property also boasts a large pool, a wood-burning fireplace, a covered patio, a large walk-in rain shower, and hardwood floors throughout the house. Many floor-to-ceiling windows show off the beautiful ocean views.

Mick Jagger owns a variety of historic properties, including a London house and French castle

Jagger also owns many European properties, including historic homes. His London home, Downe House, has a history that dates back to 1789 and is reportedly worth £13 million, reports Express. Jagger purchased the home in the 1990s with his wife, supermodel Jerry Hall.

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger’s French chateau, La Fourchette | FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones star even has his own castle! Jagger purchased La Fourchette, a 16th-century French castle, and 20 hectares of the surrounding property in 1982 for a reported £2.2 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The castle was originally owned by Étienne François, the Duc de Choiseul, King Louis XVI’s finance minister. The property is located in the village of Pocé-sur-Cisse, and Jagger reportedly enjoys biking and fishing in the area, as well as attending local festivals.

Confiné dans son château français, Mick Jagger s'occupe avec humour https://t.co/6JdXx19F3V pic.twitter.com/HVCGed2eSK — Paris Match (@ParisMatch) May 6, 2020

Mick Jagger owns vacation homes in Sicily, Mustique, London, and New York

Jagger recently bought a house in Sicily after spending much of the summer of 2020 in a Tuscan villa. He purchased an oceanfront property in Portopalo di Capo Passero, located at the southernmost tip of the island, according to Wanted in Rome.

He owns two vacation homes on the island of Mustique, one of which he rents out from time to time. The property, called Stargroves Villa, has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, a media room, a game room, and a separate children’s cottage with two bedrooms. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jagger also owns homes in New York and London.

The UK mansion Mick Jagger and Rod Stewart both owned

You can now lease Mick Jagger's spectacular Stargroves estate for $30,000 a week. https://t.co/UldTKS7Nsg pic.twitter.com/4RmbizS6Ze — ForbesLife (@ForbesLife) December 22, 2016

Jagger has let go of some impressive real estate holdings, too. These include a West Village townhouse and a Hampshire mansion where the Rolling Stones recorded music in the ’70s, as 6sqft.com details. The Hampshire home, called Stargroves, was later sold to a businessman, who in turn sold the property to fellow rocker Rod Stewart.