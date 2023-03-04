Mick Jagger’s Neighbor Just Listed the Most Expensive Home in the Caribbean for $200 Million

A multimillion-dollar home recently went up for sale on the Caribbean island of Mustique. The property boasts many unique features, including some celebrity neighbors. Whoever purchases this pricey real estate might bump into Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger.

Mick Jagger’s neighbor’s estate boasts a massive pool, a tennis court, and even a chapel

The estate, called the Terraces, is located on the tiny Caribbean island of Mustique. The property covers 17 acres and includes nine buildings. Unsurprisingly, the Terraces is listed for an eye-watering $200 million. That sum makes it one of the most expensive homes listed in the area and one of the most expensive properties for sale worldwide.

The Terraces sits on one of Mustique’s highest points of elevation, giving residents stunning views of the island. The property features nine bedrooms, an 80-foot swimming pool, an event hall, guest cottages, a tennis court, and a chapel.

Real estate agent calls it ‘1 of the world’s foremost homes’

The main house was built in 1986 and designed to pay homage to 16th-century Italian palaces. There are painted ceilings and murals throughout the Terraces, as well as gilded furniture and painted domed ceilings.

“The Terraces, being the largest and most visually prominent property on the island, is not just one of the Caribbean’s foremost houses but arguably one of the world’s foremost homes,” Edward de Mallet Morgan told CNBC. De Mallet Morgan heads international super-prime sales at Knight Frank, the real estate firm representing the property.

Mustique is home to celebrities like Mick Jagger, Tommy Hilfiger, and the British royals

Mick Jagger holidays on the island of Mustique in the Caribbean in 1989 (left) and in 1987 with Jerry Hall | Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive; Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

The magnificent property isn’t the only perk buyers would get. There are also plenty of celebrity neighbors. Mick Jagger and Tommy Hilfiger have homes on the island, while British royals such as Princess Margaret, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have visited Mustique.

Many stars favor the island for its strict privacy policies, overseen by the Mustique Company, which manages the entire island. De Mallet Morgan explained that paparazzi are “banned” from the island, allowing high-profile figures to relax.

“It is a place where doors are not locked, and no one bats an eye when you arrive at dinner barefoot,” he added. De Mallet Morgan also shared Knight Frank’s Wealth Report, which states Mustique is the 12th best-performing market.

Mick Jagger rents out his Mustique homes, 1 of which is on the beach

If you want to live like a celebrity on Mustique but aren’t willing to shell out $200 million for the Terraces, there’s a solution: The Rolling Stones frontman rents out his island properties, Stargroves and Pelican Beach.

According to Forbes, Stargroves boasts six bedrooms, a 25-foot swimming pool, and a children’s cottage. Guests also get access to an SUV to explore the island. The property rents for $16,500 to $30,000 a week.

Jagger’s other Mustique pad, Pelican Beach, goes for $6,500 to $11,000 weekly. The beachfront property has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.