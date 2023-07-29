While most know Mick Jagger as the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, he has had a successful career as a solo artist. However, his solo work doesn’t garner the same attention as the Stones. Still, his name is enough of a pull for certain people, except guitarist Keith Richards. Keith Richards believed Mick Jagger wasn’t great without The Rolling Stones and hated one of his solo albums.

Keith Richards hated ‘Goddess in the Doorway’ by Mick Jagger

Goddess in the Doorway is the fourth solo album released by Mick Jagger in 2001. The album received positive reviews from critics and was a minor hit on the charts, reaching No. 39 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and No. 44 on the U.K. Albums chart. It also featured plenty of talent, with contributions from Rob Thomas, Lenny Kravitz, Wyclef Jean, Pete Townshend, and Bono.

While critics enjoyed the album, Keith Richards wasn’t a fan of Mick Jagger’s solo album. In a 2002 interview with Guitar World, Richards showed his disdain for the album through a colorful nickname.

“What, Dog S*** in the Doorway?” Richards exclaimed. “I listened to three tracks and gave up on it. Sometimes you wonder. With the Stones, he’s great. It’s best to keep him on a short leash.”

Jagger’s first solo album, She’s the Boss, debuted in 1985, when tensions between Richards and Jagger were high. The band was in turmoil and on the verge of breaking up. The Stones weren’t recording together, and the members looked to see what they could do independently. Richards said this period taught them that Jagger was fantastic with the Stones, but people didn’t seem to care about him without his band.

“I think that everybody – with the possible exception of Mick himself – has learned the lesson that Mick Jagger’s really good when he’s with the Rolling Stones,” Richards claimed. “But when he ain’t, I don’t think anybody gives a fuckin’ toss. Whether he gets the message or not. Obviously, he does. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be on this project.”

Has Jagger had success as a solo artist outside of The Rolling Stones?

While Keith Richards may not be a fan of Mick Jagger’s solo career, it has been one of success. Jagger has released four solo albums and several singles performing well on the charts. He never had a No. 1 hit in the U.S., but he did have one in the U.K. His most successful single is “Dancing in the Street”, which was a collaborative effort with David Bowie. The single hit No. 1 in the U.K. and No. 7 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

His albums never hit No. 1 on any chart, with She’s the Boss peaking at No. 6 in the U.K. In the U.S., 1993’s Wandering Spirit hit the highest peak of his solo albums, reaching No. 11. Jagger never had the same success in his solo career as he did with the Stones, but it can’t be considered a failure either.