Miley Cyrus is Releasing a Live Album, ‘Attention’

Miley Cyrus has proven herself as a musician in the years since her breakout as the star of the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Over a decade since she broke into the music industry, Cyrus is gearing up to release her first-ever live album.

Miley Cyrus | Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus worked with fans to create a custom set list

In 2020, Cyrus released her acclaimed album Plastic Hearts, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and reestablished Cyrus as a rock-loving musician. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cyrus has been limited in her stage performances, which have largely been without an audience.

In February 2022, however, Cyrus performed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Ahead of the performance, she asked her fans what songs of hers they’d like to hear at future shows.

“I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list you created!” Cyrus said in a tweet. “From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs and original unreleased songs ‘You’” and ‘Attention’!”

? #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE ? My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them! This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! pic.twitter.com/ahxYvOgLoN — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 27, 2022

Miley’s Super Bowl weekend performance is being turned into a live album

In March 2022, Cyrus announced that she’s releasing a new live album, titled Attention: Miley Live. The album recordings are pulled from her Super Bowl weekend performance. Cyrus officially announced the Attention album during her headlining set at Lollapalooza Brazil in São Paulo.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” she said in a tweet. “This show was curated by the fans for the fans!”

“I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the maximum amount of fans to experience me live!” she tweeted. “This album wouldn’t be possible without my band and crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show and anyone who couldn’t make it this album is for you! I love you!”

“This isn’t just my live album, this is our album!” she continued. “My fans and I collaborated on this set list! I asked you what you wanted to hear and I put a show together trying to fulfill as many requests as possible! I love you so much!”

The 20-track album will feature new songs “Attention” and “You” along with Billboard Hot 100 hits including “Party In The U.S.A.,” “The Climb,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “We Can’t Stop.”

Will we get new Miley Cyrus music in 2022?

Cyrus will be debuting two unreleased songs on the Attention album, “You” along with the title track. But some wonder if Cyrus is working on other new songs or projects that will be released in 2022.

Cyrus has remained tight-lipped about her next studio album and when it will arrive.