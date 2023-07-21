Both Josh Flagg and Fredrik Eklund are heading to Miami – but which 'Million Dollar Listing' star plans to work and live there full time?

Million Dollar Listing stars are heading south! Fredrik Eklund recently announced he moved his family to Miami and now Josh Flagg just purchased a $4.25 million dollar Miami mansion.

Flagg has no plans to completely relocate to South Florida and shared on Instagram “No. Not moving to Florida. Yes. Will spend a little time there.”

Eklund, however, has different plans. In early July he announced that his Beverly Hills home was up for rent and his business was expanding into the South Florida market.

“I’ve built a strong team here and we continue to set records,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his Beverly Hills home. “However, my business is expanding quickly in Miami and the twins got into one of the best schools there for the Fall. Derek got a super cool art studio in the Miami Design District too. We’re so excited for this new chapter. I do need to be closer to New York where the business is bigger than ever.”

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ cast snark about Fredrik Eklund’s departure

Eklund didn’t exactly gel with the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles crew when he made the leap from New York. He warred heavily on the show with Josh Altman, who commented on Eklund’s departure announcement, “That was fast.”

Josh Flagg, Fredrik Eklund|Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tracy Tutor, who Eklund also had a painful exchange with on the show added, “Best of luck in Florida.” But it was Flagg who snaked, “You will be deeply missed.”

Flagg and Eklund didn’t really have beef on the show, but when Eklund let it slip that Flagg was switching brokerage companies, Flagg was furious. He called Eklund a “phony” on Instagram and has never looked back.

Fredrik moved to Miami for work, Josh came to play

Flagg made it clear he wasn’t planning on doing business in Miami. However, Eklund is making South Florida home base for the time being. Eklund Gomes offer multi-million dollar listings in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. Listings extend into the Palm Beach area too.

Meanwhile, Flagg will have plenty of visitors who hope to hang out with him in Miami. Comedian and podcast host Heather McDonald wrote on Flagg’s post, “I can’t wait to stay with you. Thank you so much.” Actor and pal Tori Spelling added, “Yay!”

Matchmaker and Bravoleb Patti Stanger wrote, “Mazel my happy place, you will love it!”

Both Eklund and Flagg had a response from some of The Real Housewives of Miami cast. Adriana de Moura wrote on Flagg’s post, “Welcome, Josh! Let’s hang out.”

Marisol Patton wrote on Eklund’s post, “Welcome to the neighborhood.”

After his only season on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Eklund announced he was stepping away from the Bravo series. However, with the RHOM cast in the middle of filming, perhaps Flagg and Eklund could make a cameo appearance.

Or even have a “run in” on Brickell Ave!