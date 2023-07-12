Resident Real Housewives of Miami designer Guerdy Abraira debuted a beautiful new shaved head look on Instagram as she embarked upon treatment for breast cancer.

Looking stylish, Abraira posted photos of her gorgeous new look, sharing that she just started chemotherapy and wanted to shave her head before her hair began to fall out.

“CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off,” she captioned a series of photos. “Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger.”

Abraira included a photo of husband Russell shaving the back of her head. She even gave a shout-out to her glam squad. And added, “Still planning on rocking wigs here and there but if you see me out like this…don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair.”

Guerdy Abraira shared she has breast cancer in May

As RHOM co-star Julia Lemigova’s wife tennis legend Martina Navratilova, announced she was cancer free in May, Abraira surprised fans when she shared that she too had breast cancer. While on vacation, Abraira received a phone call from her doctor.

“My doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup,” she shared on Instagram. “I have breast cancer.”

Guerdy Abraira | Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” she continued. “Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures.”

“For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity,” Abraira added. “I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

She also urged women to get a mammogram and be proactive when it comes to their health.

Guerdy thanked fans after having breast cancer surgery

In early June, she shared a video message to her fans, asking for “empowerment” and not “pity” after she had surgery.

She said, “THANK YOU to every single person for your words of support,” she captioned her Instagram post, which included a video message. “[Y]ou guys are my GUERDIANS. All your prayers definitely got me through my surgery! The fight is not over as you know but just the beginning…but getting the surgery to remove the cancer at least was an emotional ‘win’ for sure.”

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to come on and just say thank you so much. Your prayers, I felt the love, I just want to tell you how deep and amazing and intense your show of love has been. And your amazing positive messages have been.”

She continued, “Today was surgery and you know we came out on top, it looks like. So, we’ll see what happens and we’ll keep you posted as I get more developments with the results of the pathology stuff. But I just really wanted to tell you that not one message was not read, every single message was read, every single voice memo, every single DM, text messages … so whether I replied or not I just want you to know that … I wanted to thank you and I love you so much.”