‘RHOM’: Guerdy Abraira Plans to ‘Guerdyfy’ Breast Cancer After Diagnosis

Breast cancer has met its match in Guerdy Abraira from The Real Housewives of Miami. The award-winning celebrity event planner revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and planned to “guerdyfy” it.

In an Instagram post, she noted that she took a step back from social media, taking time to digest the diagnosis and prepare for surgery and treatment. RHOM viewers may end up seeing her journey as Bravo announced that the series was picked up for another season, which will premiere on Bravo instead of Peacock.

Guerdy Abraira is going to ‘guerdyfy’ breast cancer

Abraira recalled getting the news that she had breast cancer while on vacation in St. Barts. “My doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup,” she shared. “I have breast cancer.”

Guerdy Abraira |Clifton Prescod/Peacock

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” she continued. “Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures.”

“For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity,” Abraira added. “I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life.”

Guerdy urges women to get screened regularly

Abraira said prevention is key and her breast cancer was diagnosed at an early stage. But she added, “It is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need. For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”

Ironically, U.S. Preventive Services Task Force announced this week that all women should get screened for breast cancer starting at age 40. The task force previously recommended that women should start screening at age 50. However, women should assess their personal risk starting at age 40.

“New and more inclusive science about breast cancer in women younger than the age of 50 has allowed us to expand our prior recommendation,” Dr. Carol Mangione told NPR. “There are a lot more women getting breast cancer, and that influences our recommendation.”

Abraira, who is still in her 40s, was proactive with screening prior to the task force’s update. And having an early mammogram may have saved her life.

Guerdy Abraira faces breast cancer as ‘RHOM’ cameras roll

As Abraria moves forward with surgery and treatment, RHOM Season 6 cameras may be rolling. Abraria will return to the cast, plus Julia Lemigova, Lisa Hochstein, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen are all reportedly set to return. Also returning in the “friend” role are Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, and Adriana de Moura.

In light of her breast cancer diagnosis, Lemigova may be a special support to Abraria this season. Lemigova’s wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with early-stage breast and throat cancer in early 2023. Navratilova vowed to fight with Lemigova by her side. She announced in March that she was cancer-free following treatment.

Like Abraira, Navratilova said that screening was key to an early diagnosis. “I definitely won’t be missing any of my checkups,” she said per CNN. “I will be very, very diligent about it, but the prognosis is excellent.”