‘RHOM’ Star Julia Lemigova Reveals Adoption Plans Before Martina Navratilova’s Cancer ‘Panic’

Fans of the hit reality show The Real Housewives of Miami were recently treated to a heartwarming revelation from one of its stars, Julia Lemigova. The former model and wife of tennis legend Martina Navratilova shared her adoption plans with viewers just before Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis caused a major scare.

Here’s a closer look at their relationship, Lemigova’s desire to expand their family, and how they’ve been dealing with Navratilova’s cancer battle and remission.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Wimbledon in 2016 | Adam Davy/Press Association/Pool/Getty Images

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova have been together for over a decade

Lemigova, originally from Russia, met Navratilova, a Czech-American tennis champion, for the first time in 2000. They went on with their separate lives. But when they met again in Paris in 2008, the couple began dating.

Lemigova and Navratilova got engaged in 2014. They exchanged vows the same year.

The couple joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Miami in 2021 for the show’s fifth season. The reality TV series follows the lives of wealthy and glamorous women in Miami and their various social circles.

Lemigova and Navratilova’s addition to the cast brought a refreshing dynamic to the show, as they were the first same-sex couple to be featured in the Real Housewives franchise. Their storyline included their personal life and Navratilova’s cancer diagnosis. And it gave fans an inside look at their relationship and the challenges they face as a couple.

Real Housewives fan or not, we love a good comeback and the Real Housewives of Miami are doing it right.? for the first time in the franchise's history, #RHOM is introducing the first lesbian housewife, Julia Lemigova.?? https://t.co/FIkw8hszhS pic.twitter.com/OCZ5rLf7st — slice (@slice_tv) December 16, 2021

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova were in the middle of the adoption process when they got the cancer diagnosis

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Lemigova revealed that she had been trying to expand their family before Navratilova’s cancer scare. The couple had even tried IVF but were just one phone call away from adopting a child when Navratilova received her cancer diagnosis.

Lemigova admitted that the experience was emotionally draining, but she remained optimistic that they would eventually become parents. And in the recent reunion episode, she explained that the couple was focused on getting Navratilova healthy before doing anything else.

“When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child,” Lemigova said. “And right now, it’s everything about Martina and for her getting healthy. We’re putting it on hold.”

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in 2021

? Attention #RHOM fans!



⏰ After 8 years off the air, 'The Real Housewives of Miami' is returning to TV tonight…



? And fans will be introduced to the first out #LGBT+ Housewife ever cast on the franchise: Julia Lemigova. pic.twitter.com/aDQfhf0vNW — Openly ?️‍? (@Openly) December 16, 2021

In January 2023, Navratilova announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. The tennis pro underwent surgery to remove the tumor and began radiation treatment shortly after.

In a March 2023 interview with Fox News, Navratilova revealed that she was cancer-free after completing her treatment. She also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from her wife and family during her battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post, Lemigova shared a photo of her feeding a baby goat. And in the caption, she noted how thrilled she was to see life return to normal after Navratilova’s health scare.

“So happy to be getting back to my normal routine of being on the farm,” Lemigova wrote. “There’s something about taking care of these sweet souls that makes mine feel so good.”