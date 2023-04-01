‘RHOM’: Julia Lemigova Reveals What She Didn’t Get to Say At the Reunion

Real Housewives of Miami recently wrapped up season 5 with a three-part reunion. The whole cast was in attendance to discuss everything about the season with host Andy Cohen.

The Miami Housewives include Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, and KIki Barth.

Julia Lemigova | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

The most recent season gave viewers plenty of drama including an ending that caused a rift between some of the women, most notably de Moura vs. Nepola and Patton. Lemigova often came to the defense of her bestie de Moura, and much of it played out during the reunion.

What didn’t Julia Lemigova get to say at the ‘RHOM’ reunion?

During the season, Nepola made a comment referring to herself as a “star,” which was addressed at the reunion. It looked as if Lemigova wanted to comment about it but was cut off.

“What I would have said … if I would have spoken at that moment would be, I guess that Alexia and I have a different interpretation of what being a star is,” she told the Everything Iconic with Danny Pelligrino podcast.

She continued by referring to her life with her wife Martina Navratilova. “I live with a star. I go to bed every day with a star. I wake up with a star; you know I know what a star looks like.”

She went on to say that Navratilova is an actual star and doesn’t even call herself one. “Real stars don’t need to call themselves a star,” she explained.

What else did Alexia Nepola say at the ‘RHOM’ reunion?

Nepola made another comment at the reunion that she is “more LGBTQ” than Lemigova. “What can one say to that?” Lemigova asked the podcast host. “I was pretty shocked. Why do you have to compare?

Lemigova said that if Nepola feels like that, “great,” and that she has never compared herself to another person in that way. She was very “taken aback” by the comment.

She also mentioned that Nepola may feel that way because of her ex-husband Herman Echevarria who she married in 2004. It came out after his 2016 death that he was gay.

Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova

Lemigova met the tennis legend in 2000, but the two did not get together then. Eight years and two daughters for Lemigova later, they bumped into each other again. This time, sparks flew for both, and they were soon a couple.

Navratilova and Lemigova made Housewives history when they became the first same-sex couple in the franchise. The reality star said that her wife encouraged her when she wanted to join the Bravo series.

“She’s very supportive of me, and that’s what makes us a really strong couple. We have a lot of sense of humor and even something unusual like me wanting to be on the show — normally I’m a more private person — she just thought it would make me happy and said, ‘Go for it, girl.’” Lemigova told E! News in 2021.